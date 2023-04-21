Speaking the Lawn Episode 3: Basketball Recruiting Success!

Pierce, Zach, and Ben are back to breakdown the pair of transfer portal additions the Hoos have picked up pledges from this week! Jordan Minor from Merrimack and Andrew Rohde from St. Thomas both should fill immediate needs for the team and the Speaking the Lawn squad breakdown what excites them about both players. They discuss where they think the team will go from here in the offseason and even get a little too excited about the possibility of a five star freshman committing down the road...