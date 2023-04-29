COMMITMENT: Virginia basketball lands 2023 big man Anthony Robinson

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers just picked up their third commitment of the 2023 high school class and the program’s fourth overall commitment so far this offseason with 6’10” big man Anthony Robinson. An underrated recruit out of the Christ School in Arden, North Carolina, Robinson previously de-committed from the University of South Florida and will now be joining the Wahoos in Charlottesville next fall.

2023 three-star Anthony Robinson tells me he’s committed to Virginia.



As a prospect, Robinson is definitely raw. But the athleticism he brings to the floor and the long term potential he has is what UVA fans should be excited about. Right now, he projects as a solid rebounder, a lob threat in the pick and roll, and a guy who can fit the traditional mold of a Virginia big in the Pack-Line defense.

Robinson could absolutely blossom into more, though. He has the requisite physical tools to be a Mamdi Diakite type player for the Wahoos should he be able to put all the pieces together in time.

In terms of immediate contributions, it seems like that Robinson will redshirt his first year in Charlottesville and fit the the need UVA had for a true big in its 2024 high school class. Assuming that Robinson is on board with that plan, this is a perfect situation for the Virginia staff to be able to develop such a player for a year before he steps onto the court. When he does, Robinson will be a good piece to have alongside Blake Buchanan in the front-court of the future.

With Robinson’s commitment, UVA has filled 11 of 13 possible scholarships for next season. One will be left open should Reece Beekman return, but that does still theoretically leave space for players like Blue Cain or Jarin Stevenson. Cain seems to be sliding away from UVA with the commitment of Andrew Rohde, but Stevenson should still be on the table even Robinson’s commitment considering just how talented he is.