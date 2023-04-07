BREAKING: UVA women’s basketball lands commitment from five star transfer Paris Clark

Adding another elite piece to the roster, the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team has landed a commitment from former five star guard Paris Clark. Transferring from Arizona, Clark was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American while she also won the New York Gatorade Player of the Year award while being ranked as the 21st best player in the 2022 class by ESPN.

Wahoo Nation! Join us in welcoming Paris Clark into our family



- 2022 McDonald’s All-American

- 2022 Jordan Brand All-American

- 2022 NY State Gatorade POY

- 2022 SLAM All-American

ESPN ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

- 2022 ESPN National Rank #21



In a statement, Coach Mox said that “I’m thrilled to officially welcome Paris into our Wahoo Family.” Continuing, she added that Clark “is a high-character, hard-working, talented player who wants to be a part of something special here at UVA! Her game speaks for itself, a guard who can play on both sides of the ball! A three-level scorer, defensive stopper and rebounder. I am certain she will thrive in our culture and impact our program on and off the court!”

With a stacked 2023 recruiting class with talented guards Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee coming in, Clark is the fourth McDonald’s All-American on the roster alongside Johnson, Mir McLean, and Sam Brunelle. After an up and down 2022-2023 season that was largely plagued by injuries, Virginia looks primed for a big 2023-2024 season with an effective mix of young talent and established older players. After a relatively quiet freshman season, Clark adds more blue chip talent to an up and coming program that is poised for greatness in the coming years under Coach Mox.