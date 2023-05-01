COMMITMENT: UVA football picks up Clemson defensive back transfer Malcolm Greene

Picking up a needed piece in the secondary, the Virginia Cavaliers football team received a significant commitment from former Clemson Tigers defensive back Malcolm Greene earlier this afternoon. The 5’10” 195 pound Greene is a Highland Springs native and will now join his younger brother Miles — who’s a 2023 defensive end commit — in Charlottesville this fall.

At Clemson, Greene played three seasons and in 29 career games, including five starts. For his career, he’s registered 38 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, 6 pass break ups, and a pair of interceptions.

He potentially provides positional versatility for John Rudzinski’s defense, but will most likely be an option at outside corner considering that UVA needs to replace both their starters (Anthony Johnson left for the NFL as an UDFA with the New Orleans Saints and Fentrell Cypress transferred to Florida State) from last season. Presumably, Greene has two years of eligibility remaining as he has played three years, has his fourth year upcoming, and should have the extra year of COVID-19 eligibility if he chooses to use it.

With Greene being the second transfer UVA has nabbed from Clemson this offseason following in the footsteps of running back Kobe Pace, it’s encouraging to see Tony Elliott work his connections to add to the Virginia roster in a significant position of need.