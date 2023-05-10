UVA Athletes Honored in the 2023 Hoos Choice Awards Ceremony

The Virginia Cavaliers continued their annual tradition to honor the most prestigious student-athletes across their 25 men’s and women’s sports with the 2023 Hoos Choice Awards. Here are some of the notable winners.

Male Athlete of the Year: Iñaki Montes, Tennis

After being an integral part of UVA’s national championship run in 2022, Montes had another dominant season in the ACC in 2023, earning multiple all-conference honors. He becomes the fifth men’s tennis athlete to win this award and the second in the last three years (Carl Söderlund, 2020-21).

Female Athlete of the Year: Kate Douglass, Swimming and Diving

Douglass will go down as one of the most dominant athletes in UVA history. Her countless records made her an easy choice for both CSCAA Women’s Swimmer of the Year and ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Virginia’s Women’s Swim and Dive program has won three consecutive national titles with Douglass leading the team.

Male Rookie of the Year: Gary Martin, Track and Field

Martin’s performance in the indoor mile set a Virginia freshman record and was the second fastest overall time in program history.

Female Rookie of the Year: Aimee Canny, Swimming and Diving

On the way to the program’s third consecutive NCAA Championship, Canny helped to set American and NCAA records in the 400 medley relay .

1*15*41 Award: Mike Hollins, Football

This award is given to the student-athlete that displays a combination of selflessness, courage, and commitment to the betterment of the athletics department. It was formerly known as the Wahoowa Award. In the midst of tragedy, Hollins put the life of his peers over his own. He was fortunate enough to survive a gunshot to the back and after a hard road to recovery, has been fully participating in football activities this spring. Hollins and the UVA football program are dedicating this season to their fallen teammates.

Other Awards: