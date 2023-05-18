WATCH: Tony Elliott’s Letter to the UVA Community

Head Coach of the Virginia Cavaliers football program Tony Elliott has penned a letter to the UVA community regarding the last six plus months since November 13th’s tragedy involving the killing of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.

In the video down below, Elliott speaks to the value of the community in Charlottesville and on Grounds. He thanked the university for properly honoring the lives lost and closed the message by looking ahead to the future and the coming months as the 2023 college football season approaches.

As the fall does draw closer, it’s similarly worth appreciating Elliott, the entire football staff, and the UVA Athletic Department for their work over the last six months. Elliott’s leadership both in the locker room as a coach and beyond it has shown through. The results on the field will come and they’ll be what they are. But Elliott has done tremendously well in an impossible position and he deserves significant credit and gratitude from the UVA community in return.