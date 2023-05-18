Reece Beekman flashes at the NBA Combine

As he continues in the NBA’s pre-draft process, Virginia Cavaliers point guard Reece Beekman is currently participating in this year’s NBA Combine and has been playing as Wahoo fans would expect.

Notably, in yesterday’s first round of scrimmages, Beekman put together a solid all around performance with eight points (2-8 from the floor, 1-2 from three, 3-4 from the line), five assists, two steals, and a +25 plus/minus while also helping to hold opposing guard Terquavion Smith (who Beekman locked down both times the ‘Hoos tipped off against NC State) to 3-16 shooting.

Here are a couple highlights from Beekman’s first scrimmage:

Reece Beekman is harassing ball handlers today.



Steals the ball from Moore and gets fouled at the rim (Good effort from Omari Moore on the block attempt) pic.twitter.com/0qiU1fc4Ox — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) May 17, 2023

Reece Beekman quick hands to break up the passing lane and then delivers a sweet behind the back pass to Olivier-Maxence Prosper pic.twitter.com/4KV0LmyAGG — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) May 17, 2023

Spot-up 3-pointer for Reece Beekman, but need to shoutout Oscar Tshiebwe for his hustle on the boards pic.twitter.com/swGvjquyXv — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) May 17, 2023

Reece Beekman showing the quick lateral movement to keep on Bailey's hip and force the ball out pic.twitter.com/49CQtoKtP8 — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) May 17, 2023

Obviously, Reece made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball, consequently furthering his persona as a playmaking defender. Canning that catch and shoot three will help to alleviate some of the concern regarding whether his shot will translate to the NBA level. Beekman’s 1-6 shooting from two-point range, however, indicates the room for improvement he still has as a scorer.

Additionally, a few of Beekman’s measurements stood out. From watching him play it’s obvious that he has a plus wingspan, but measuring in at 6’7” will help his defensive stock particularly as a slightly undersized point guard.

Reece Beekman’s measurements

Height: 6’1.5”

Weight: 190.6

Wingspan: 6’7”

Standing Reach: 8’4.5”

Max Vertical Reach: 11’6.5”

Hand Width: 8.25

Hand Length: 8.5

Today is the last day of the NBA Combine, kicking off at 4:00 PM on ESPN2. We’ll keep you up to date regarding how Beekman performs and where his draft stock is as the draft and the May 31st deadline to withdraw from it approach.