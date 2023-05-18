 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reece Beekman flashes at the NBA Combine

The Wahoo guard has been putting on a solid showing in front of NBA scouts.

By Zach Carey
2023 NBA Combine Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

As he continues in the NBA’s pre-draft process, Virginia Cavaliers point guard Reece Beekman is currently participating in this year’s NBA Combine and has been playing as Wahoo fans would expect.

Notably, in yesterday’s first round of scrimmages, Beekman put together a solid all around performance with eight points (2-8 from the floor, 1-2 from three, 3-4 from the line), five assists, two steals, and a +25 plus/minus while also helping to hold opposing guard Terquavion Smith (who Beekman locked down both times the ‘Hoos tipped off against NC State) to 3-16 shooting.

Here are a couple highlights from Beekman’s first scrimmage:

Obviously, Reece made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball, consequently furthering his persona as a playmaking defender. Canning that catch and shoot three will help to alleviate some of the concern regarding whether his shot will translate to the NBA level. Beekman’s 1-6 shooting from two-point range, however, indicates the room for improvement he still has as a scorer.

Additionally, a few of Beekman’s measurements stood out. From watching him play it’s obvious that he has a plus wingspan, but measuring in at 6’7” will help his defensive stock particularly as a slightly undersized point guard.

Reece Beekman’s measurements

Height: 6’1.5”

Weight: 190.6

Wingspan: 6’7”

Standing Reach: 8’4.5”

Max Vertical Reach: 11’6.5”

Hand Width: 8.25

Hand Length: 8.5

Today is the last day of the NBA Combine, kicking off at 4:00 PM on ESPN2. We’ll keep you up to date regarding how Beekman performs and where his draft stock is as the draft and the May 31st deadline to withdraw from it approach.

