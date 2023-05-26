UVA lacrosse leads country with nine USILA All-Americans

Ahead of this weekend’s Final Four, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team has placed nine players on the USILA All-American teams with three first teamers, one second teamer, one third teamer, and four guys on the honorable mention team.

Midfielder Thomas McConvey also won the Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder award given to the best midfielder in college lacrosse. McConvey follows in the footsteps of Jared Connors who won the award back in 2021.

A HUGE congrats to our guy @tmcconvey88 on being named the recipient of this year's Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Award, which is bestowed to the nation's top midfielder‼️ pic.twitter.com/xNtfHAtWMp — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) May 25, 2023

McConvey, Connor Shellenberger (attack), and Cade Saustad (defense) were the three first team selections from Virginia. UVA’s three first team All-Americans tied Duke for the most. Meanwhile, Xander Dickson (attack) made the second team and Petey LaSalla (face-off) came in on the third team.

Short-stick defensive midfielders Grayson Sallade and Evan Zinn each were honorable mention All-Americans with Payton Cormier (attack) and Cole Kastner (defense) the last two Wahoos to be picked.

For Shellenberger, this is his third first-team selection in the three seasons he’s played for Virginia. That makes him just the second UVA player all time to be a three-time first teamer with the potential to be the only four-time first team All American in program history next season.

The Cavaliers face-off against Notre Dame in the national semifinals tomorrow at 2:30 PM on ESPN2. You can listen to the Speaking the Lawn Podcast preview episode where we looked back at Virginia’s last two wins and looked ahead to tomorrow’s contest and a potential National Championship rematch with Duke.