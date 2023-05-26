Speaking the Lawn Podcast: UVA Lacrosse in the Final Four

Ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team’s national semifinal matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish tomorrow, Paul, Carolina, and I jumped back on the airwaves to discuss UVA’s NCAA Tournament wins over Richmond and Georgetown. After going through our takeaways from those results (including conversing about how lethal Connor Shellenberger is in the month of May, we looked ahead at tomorrow’s matchup against the Irish.

We closed the episode with some quick thoughts about a potential Duke vs Virginia National Championship game with thoughts on the notable matchups to watch should both teams win on Saturday.

Along with listening above, you can tune into the Speaking the Lawn Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

Virginia faces off against Notre Dame tomorrow at roughly 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The Duke-Penn State semifinal is on before at 12:00, and the National Championship will be this Monday at 1:00 on ESPN.