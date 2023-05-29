Virginia Baseball Set to Host Charlottesville Regional

For the first time since 2016, the Virginia Cavaliers are hosting an NCAA Regional and will be the #7 seed overall in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Virginia went 45-12 overall in the regular season and won all 25 of their non-conference games this season. Joining Virginia in the Charlottesville Regional will be:

#2 Seed: East Carolina Pirates

#3 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

#4 Seed: Army Black Knights

The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will be paired with the winner of Conway Regional in the following week’s Super Regional. Should the Hoos prevail in the Charlottesville Regional, they’ll host the Super Regionals.

The Hoos will be hosting an NCAA Regional for the tenth time (all since 2004 and coming under Coach Brian O’Connor), but the drought since 2016 is the longest in that stretch.

Action kicks off Friday June 2nd as Virginia will face Army with Oklahoma and East Carolina also squaring off. The double elimination tournament will continue through Sunday with a game on Monday if necessary.

Stay with Streaking the Lawn as we bring you all your Charlottesville Region Coverage.