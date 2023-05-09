First Look at Dontayvion Wicks at Packers Camp

Now that Aaron Rodgers has left the Green Bay Packers, the team finally decided to draft a decent wide receiver and picked up Wahoo Dontayvion Wicks in the 5th round of this year’s NFL draft. Wicks made his debut this weekend at the Packers’ rookie minicamp and showed fans a first look at the former UVA star in cheesehead colors:

Wicks was a major playmaker for UVA under Robert Anae’s airraid offense, though his production fell off some after the coaching change before his final season in Charlottesville. It will be interesting to see how his skill set translates to the professional level, not only with a pro scheme, but also on a team looking to finally fulltime debut a young quarterback in Jordan Love.

As the depth chart stands now, it’s easy to pencil in Wicks into an extremely-young two-deep for the team. Green Bay features two second year wideouts in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, both of whom showed significant potential last year in their rookie seasons. After that, it’s three rookies, with Wicks joining second round pick Jayden Reed (Michigan State) and seventh round pick Grant DuBose (Charlotte) in this year’s draft class. Reed is a versatile receiver, a little smaller than Wicks, and could start for Green Bay in a slot role, leaving Wicks to backup Watson or Doubs at the X or Z wide positions. The Packers used both Watson and Doubs plenty last year, Watson eventually emerging as the leading option - but of course, that was with another quarterback. Both also missed some time due to injury, so it’s fair to assume Wicks will get a good shot to produce in his rookie year, regardless of it he starts in a backup role.

Wicks spent some time fielding questions about this young receiving corps with the Packers media earlier this week:

Stay tuned this summer through training camp to see how Wicks begins to make an impact with his new team and what fans can expect from him this fall in the NFL!