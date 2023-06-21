Virginia basketball among finalists for elite 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson

Four star power forward Jarin Stevenson has included the Virginia Cavaliers in his final three schools and will be announcing his commitment tonight at 8:00 PM eastern time. The North Carolina native also included the Alabama Crimson Tide and his home state North Carolina Tar Heels among the final three schools that he has decided between.

For the longest time Stevenson was presumed to be an eventual Carolina commit considering that he’s grown up just thirty minutes down the road from Chapel Hill. But a desire to re-class into the 2023 recruiting class in order to head to college this fall rather than next year has thrown that assumption out the window.

Stevenson’s recruitment does appear to be one of the few in this day and age that remains slightly uncertain heading into the final hours. But recent commitments that UNC has picked up along with Virginia’s fairly full roster and tendency for not outright favoring young talent have the odds in favor of Alabama.

He’s undoubtedly a special talent with the potential to be a do-it-all type forward with the skill-set of a guard despite his 6’10” height. Stevenson is a good shooter with the ability to bring the ball up and make plays for himself. Should UVA pull off the improbable and land him, he’d be the program’s biggest recruiting win in the Tony Bennett era.