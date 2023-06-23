Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark reportedly sign contracts with NBA teams

No Virginia Cavaliers were drafted in last night’s NBA Draft, but veteran guards Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark have both signed un-drafted contracts. Franklin, a two-year player for UVA, has reportedly signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the recent NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets. Clark on the other hand will reportedly be joining the Utah Jazz’s summer league roster.

For Franklin, the Exhibit 10 contract means that he will be able to participate in Denver’s training camp. It’s also a deal which allows the Nuggets to potentially make Franklin one of their two-way players come the start of next fall, while the team also controls his G-League rights.

Franklin will likely play for Denver in the NBA’s Summer League before competing for a two-way deal in training camp. The most likely scenario for him will be playing for the Nuggets’ G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. Best case, he could perhaps fight for a roster spot or one of the team’s two two-way contracts.

Clark’s path to making the Jazz roster is probably steeper. The Summer League opportunity is absolutely a good start and, were he to impress this summer, he could make a push for the Jazz’s G-League squad, the Salt Lake City Stars.

The NBA’s Summer League takes place from July 7th through July 17th in Las Vegas with each team playing five games. That should provide both Clark and Franklin with ample opportunity to put their game on display to both the teams they signed with and the rest of the league.

Other former Wahoos to keep an eye on in the coming days will be forwards Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas. Depending on each of their goals and whether they’ll look to play overseas, each could probably land a spot on a Summer League roster.