Virginia men’s basketball offers four star Charlottesville 2025 point guard

The Virginia Cavaliers have offered 2025 point guard Chance Mallory, per his tweet yesterday evening. The rising junior at St. Anne’s Belfield has been picking up interest from a bunch of power five programs in recent weeks after a few impressive showings at recent recruiting events.

The 5’10” lead guard is a dangerous scorer who can shoot the lights out while also being capable of making plays for his teammates. Obviously, his height is an immediate question mark, but his playing style does negate that as much as possible. Mallory is a seriously gifted offensive player who is capable of playing in a way that limits the impact of his smaller stature.

He’s thrived in STAB Head Coach Damin Altizer’s (who has an extensive history with the Virginia program as a trainer for a laundry list of Wahoo greats including Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter) system. The Charlottesville native notably also has offers from the Maryland Terrapins, the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Virginia Tech Hokies, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Butler, VCU, Seton Hall, and Liberty.

It will be interesting to see how Mallory’s recruitment unfolds over the next year. Virginia is in need of a point guard in the 2024 class with Reece Beekman’s looming departure after the 2023-2024 season. But bringing the right type of guard in as that player in 2024 and then welcoming Mallory, should he choose to stay home, could be a perfectly viable option.

While counting on the four star talent to join Tony Bennett’s program would be unwise, the potential for him and STAB alum Kymora Johnson to both be point guards for the basketball teams on Grounds is definitely enticing from a local perspective and points to both the talent in the local area and the respective coaching staff’s willingness to recruit the area when talent arises.