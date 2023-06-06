BREAKING: UVA Basketball brings Ron Sanchez back as Associate Head Coach

To fill the spot on the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball coaching staff left by Kyle Getter’s departure to Notre Dame, Tony Bennett has brought Ron Sanchez back to the program to be an associate head coach, presumably alongside current Associate Head Coach Jason Williford.

Sanchez was a member of Bennett’s original staff at UVA, coached for nine seasons in Charlottesville before taking the head job at Charlotte. The last three years Sanchez spent on the staff were as associate head coach, the final being in 2018. Now, he’s resigned from his job at Charlotte to return to Virginia.

In a statement released by UVA, Bennett said that “We are thrilled to welcome Ron and his family back to the University of Virginia. Ron played an integral part in building this program and was a pillar in the community. He is an outstanding recruiter and coach, and really connects with student-athletes. Ron’s last five years as a head coach enhances what he will bring back to our basketball program.”

Sanchez and Bennett go way back with Sanchez being on the Washington State staff for three years before following Bennett to Virginia. Clearly, this is a fantastic move for the program. Filling Kyle Getter’s shoes was always going to be difficult, but getting Sanchez back in the building is a massive win for the program as a whole.

The last five years of experience he got as a head coach should be beneficial for the staff and the team while this move also ensures continuity for the staff.

In Sanchez’s statement released by the athletic department, he said that “the University of Virginia is truly special to me and my family. It is the only institution I would vacate my head coaching position for. I’m thankful for the opportunity to return to Grounds with a new-found lens and perspective. I’m also excited to reconnect with the staff and join their efforts in sustaining the incredible success this program has had over the last decade. I look forward to serving Coach Bennett, the staff, the student-athletes and our community.”