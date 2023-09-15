Virginia Cavaliers vs. Maryland Terrapins

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: College Park, MD

Date: September 15th, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Vegas Odds: UMD -15.5

The ‘Hoos play the Terps again! For the first time since Maryland left the ACC for the BIG10, UVA football will kick off in College Park. Virginia sits 0-2 in desperate need of a win to get momentum on the team’s side after last week’s back-breaking defeat to James Madison.

Our game preview with three matchups, two Mayland players and one prediction to watch paints the picture for what UVA will be facing and what they’ll need to do to beat one of their oldest rivals.

We also broke down who we think should be starting for the Wahoos at quarterback in this story.

All of the rest of our UVA football coverage can be found here!

Kickoff is at 12:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of mid and post game content later today, tomorrow, and next week!

We'll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on their for our staff's live reactions.

Lastly, here are a few game notes from UVA:

INSIDE FRIDAY’S MATCHUP

• Virginia and Maryland will meet for the first time since 2013, the final year Maryland competed in the Atlantic Coast Conference. UVA will be Maryland’s first regular season opponent from the ACC since the 2013 season.

• For 57 consecutive years (1957-2013), the two schools met in ACC competition. The Cavaliers last win against the Terrapins came in 2011, a 31-13 triumph in College Park. Maryland has won the last two meetings, including a 27-26 victory in 2013.

• The Cavaliers have won five of their last eight matchups against Big Ten foes, its last coming at home against Illinois in the second game of the 2021 season.

• Virginia is seeking its first road win over a Big Ten opponent since 2011 (at Indiana). Against active members of the Big Ten, UVA is 8-12 all-time. Only one of the eight wins have come on the road – Indiana (2011).

• Virginia is 69-58-1 all-time in night games and holds a 26-37 mark in road night games. The Cavaliers have dropped three-straight road night games, their last a 38-17 loss to Duke in Durham last season.

TOP STORYLINES

• After week-one starter Tony Muskett sat out last week with an injury, true freshman Anthony Colandrea stepped in and established UVA freshman single-game records for passing yards (377), touchdowns (2) and total offense (344). He went on to earn ACC Rookie of the Week honors, the first Cavalier to do so since Lavel Davis Jr. won it twice in 2020.

• Despite netting only 18 yards on the ground against JMU, Virginia scored three rushing touchdowns on the day, including two from Mike Hollins. The running back room was also responsible for 143 yards receiving, including a 75-yard reception by Kobe Pace, one of his two scores on the day.

• The Cavaliers suffered a one-point loss to James Madison, the sixth time UVA has been part of a game decided by a touchdown or less in the first 12 of Tony Elliott’s tenure. UVA is 2-4 in one-score affairs since the beginning of the 2022 season.

• After committing just two penalties in game one against then-No. 12 Tennessee, Virginia was flagged for eight against James Madison last Saturday, including four for 40 yards in the final quarter. The Dukes trailed 35-24 going into the final stanza.

• Virginia is looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since the 2016 season. Virginia had won six-straight season openers going into week one and dropped its first home opener in seven years this past weekend.

• UVA defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Curome Cox was a standout defensive back at Maryland from 2000-03. His 10 career interceptions for the Terps are still the seventh-most in program history.