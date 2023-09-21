Dontayvion Wicks’s first career touchdown highlights week two for ‘Hoos in the NFL

Dontayvion Wicks’s first career touchdown was the highlight of Week 2 for former Virginia Cavaliers in the NFL, as the rookie wideout recorded 2 catches for 40 yards and a TD as an emergent threat in the Jordan Love-led Packers offense. Morgan Moses’s standout play in the Ravens rushing attack and Juan Thornhill’s Browns debut were the the high points for UVA NFL players this week.

How the ‘Hoos performed

After leading all Packers wideouts in snaps in Week 1, Dontayvion Wicks stood out once again against a solid Falcons secondary. Wicks hauled in two of his four targets for 40 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown.

Jordan Love to Dontayvion Wicks. Touchdown pic.twitter.com/DxJHOxZMZI — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 17, 2023

The stellar day could’ve gone even better for Wicks, who had an end-zone fade broken up by cornerback AJ Terrell. He also drew a massive pass interference penalty on the first play of the game for Green Bay, on a play which would have resulted in a 75-yard touchdown for Wicks had Terrell not dragged him down.

We're talking about nearly 60 yards in the air on the very first play and if A.J. Terrell doesn't tackle Dontayvion Wicks, it's dropped in the bucket.



(The TV copy shows how close this throw was better than the All-22) pic.twitter.com/ytvFjX99QP — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) September 19, 2023

Morgan Moses continues to stand out as one of the league’s top right tackles in Baltimore, as the Ravens ran all over the Bengals en route to a 27-24 victory. Baltimore put up 178 yards on the ground, and Moses has been a key part of the run game at both right tackle and along the left side of the line in Baltimore’s jumbo packages.

Some more creativity in the run game with an unbalanced line. Ravens move RT Morgan Moses over to LLG (left left guard) and get an 8-yard chunk.



Also another good block by Patrick Mekari, who is again rewarded by getting run over by his own teammate. pic.twitter.com/j7JbO9R6zg — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 19, 2023

Here he is leveling a Bengals DB in space for a big red-zone pickup:

come for Morgan Moses tracking and destroying his LB, stay for Isaiah Likely finishing the damn drill! pic.twitter.com/XO7tMlS3MO — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 20, 2023

Brent Urban remains in a rotational role along the Ravens defensive line, primarily filling in as a pass rusher on late downs. He recorded one pass batted down on seven snaps.

For the Browns, Juan Thornhill returned to action after battling a calf injury last week to make his debut for the team. Thornhill recorded three tackles as the team’s starting free safety alongside Grant Delpit as the Cleveland defense largely dominated the Steelers offense, though Pittsburgh would win on the back of two defensive touchdowns.

Thornhill’s return relegated Rodney McLeod to a rotational role, playing just 19 snaps as he mostly filled in on dime looks as either a third safety or a slot cornerback. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett targeted McLeod three times, but didn’t complete a single pass.

Olamide Zaccheaus earned the lion’s share of slot wide receiver plays for the Eagles, taking 35 snaps compared to just 11 for Quez Watkins – though Watkins did exit the game with an injury early. Unfortunately, he wasn’t targeted once and was the second-lowest graded player on Philadelphia’s offense (the silver lining, I suppose, is that Watkins was the only lower-graded player). He’s still trying to find his footing in an offense which has sputtered under new OC Brian Johnson.

Bryce Hall was a healthy scratch, as the return of Jets CB Brandin Echols bumped him down the depth chart. Colts tight end Jelani Woods remains on injured reserve, but with the needle pointing up in Indianapolis thanks to Anthony Richardson’s strong start (assuming his concussion doesn’t result in significant time missed) Woods could be poised for a breakout season upon his return.