UVA lacrosse’s Matt Moore and Jared Conners win PLL Championship with Archers

In far from perfect conditions in Philadelphia yesterday afternoon, former Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse stars Matt Moore and Jared Conners helped lead the Archers Lacrosse Club to its first PLL Championship.

Moore notched four points in the win over the Waterdogs and fellow former Cavalier Ryan Conrad. The attackman score a goal, dished out three assists, and picked up a pair of ground balls in his first title bout since winning an NCAA title for Virginia back in 2021.

Conners, meanwhile, did a tremendous job against the Waterdogs’ high-powered midfield. He also nabbed a pair of GBs, and played a ton of shifts at long stick midfielder after his backup Cam Wyers went down in the first half and missed the last 60% of the game.

Like he did at UVA, Conners was an absolute ironman as a wing on faceoffs, a threat in transition, and a lockdown defender at the top of the Archers defense. He was a finalist to be the league’s 2023 LSM of the Year and played like it against the ‘Dogs.

For the Waterdogs, Conrad had yet another clutch performance, scoring three goals on six shots and notching two of the club’s first three scores of the game. He had an up and down 2023 season, but he always comes up big in the biggest moments.

In fact, in his five years in the Premier Lacrosse League, Conrad has shot 31.9% in the regular season relative to 43.5% in the postseason. After leading UVA to a national championship in 2019 with a bevy of clutch performances, the former no. 1 overall high school recruit has long been known to be one of the best in the world when the lights shine brightest.

Moore and Conners winning the championship this year marks the fourth time in five years that the PLL champion had a former UVA lacrosse player on its roster.