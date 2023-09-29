Pierce, Zach, and Paul are back this week to talk about the brutal last-drive loss to the NC State Wolfpack. Yes, they discuss the iffy calls and plays that led to the late collapse for the Hoos, but really dive into the bigger themes about losing and where the potential is to turn things around. They discuss the quarterback decision, Tony Muskett starting, and how the Boston College game might shake out.
Filed under:
Speaking the Lawn Episode 11: Personal Fouls and BC Preview
Podcast is back to look at the bright side of things
