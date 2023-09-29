Behind enemy lines: Previewing Virginia football vs Boston College from a BC perspective

The Virginia Cavaliers and Boston College Eagles kick off play this Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, so we’ve talked to BC Interruption to get their thoughts on the Eagles ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Eagles have had an interesting start to the season. Their first four games contain an opening loss to Northern Illinois, a marginal win against FCS Holy Cross, a blowout loss to Louisville…and a nail biting loss against a top 5 Florida State team. Do you see any possible direction with Jeff Hafley and Boston College? Can this UVA game be a platform for salvaging some amount of success in this young season, if they were to grab an encouraging win?

I personally do not, and I think most other BC fans agree. The thing that is most frustrating for me is the fact that we have seemingly lost our identity that we once had. We always had one of the best defenses in the country under Addazio and Don Brown, and teams knew what they were facing when they played us in Alumni stadium. We now have no identity. I’m not at all saying Addazio was the answer. We had a myriad of other problems while he was roaming the sidelines at Alumni Stadium. However, watching the Eagles play last Saturday was disappointing to say the least.

Winning this weekend would certainly be encouraging, but I’m not sure if it would help Hafley’s cause at this point.

What do you mainly attribute Boston College’s struggles to so far? It is clear that just like Virginia, discipline is a major issue. Are there any position groups that have particularly fallen behind?

The main issue has been penalties. We are the most penalized team in the country right now averaging 11.7 per game. I’d say that is issue number one.

In terms of positions falling behind, the defense has been well below average giving up more than 420 yards of total offense per game. Considering that Northern Illinois and Holy Cross are included in that average, that is a very high number.

If Boston College were to show signs of life and turn the season around, why would this happen? Does it start in the hands of the electric signal caller Thomas Castellanos?

It starts with discipline. The amount of drives that have been killed by penalties is quite alarming. Thomas Castellanos has been the one bright spot this year. He’s kept BC in games with his electric play and was a big reason why we were able to compete with FSU.

What is your prediction for this game? Will there be some scoring and big plays or will it just be a snooze fest?

Both of these teams are hungry for a conference win. Our offense has been explosive at points, and our defense has been embarrassed. I think BC pulls it out 31-24 but could really see anything happening.