Virginia Cavaliers vs. Boston College Eagles

HOW TO WATCH THE ‘HOOS:

Location: Chestnut Hill, Ma

Date: September 30th, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CW Network

Vegas Odds: BC -5.0

Virginia is still hunting its first win of the season today against BC. We’ve previewed the matchup with 3 players, 2 matchups, and 1 prediction to watch for when the ‘Hoos kickoff today in their second ACC matchup of the season thus far.

Monmouth transfer Tony Muskett is expected to start today for the first time since the season opener against Tennessee. We polled UVA fans about who they’d rather start, Muskett or Colandrea. We’ll let you look to see who the Wahoo faithful sided with...

Lastly, this week we connected with BC Interruption to preview the matchup from a Boston College perspective. Oh and obviously there’s this week’s episode of Speaking the Lawn.

All of the rest of our UVA football coverage can be found here!

Kickoff is at 2:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of mid and post game content later today, tomorrow, and next week!

We'll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long

Here are a few game notes from UVA:

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

• Virginia and Boston College will convene in Chestnut Hill for the first time since 2010.

• UVA ended a six-game skid and won its first-ever game against BC, a 43-32 triumph in 2020 at Scott Stadium.

• Both Virginia and Boston College are seeking their first ACC wins of the 2023 season.

• Saturday will mark UVA’s first ACC road game since Oct. 20, 2022, a 16-9 victory at Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers are looking to secure back-to-back road ACC wins for the first time since 2021 (at Miami - 30-28/at Louisville 34-33).

• Boston College will be Virginia’s first opponent this season with a losing record. UVA’s first four opponents have a combined record of 14-2. Of Virginia’s next seven opponents five of them are unblemished through week four - Miami (4-0), William & Mary (4-0), North Carolina (4-0), Louisville (4-0) and Duke (4-0).

• Saturday’s game will feature two of the most experienced receivers in all of college football. Boston College’s Ryan O’Keefe ranks second among active ACC receivers with 204 career receptions while UVA’s Malik Washington comes into Saturday with 148 career receptions, third amongst active ACC pass catchers.

• In four games, Boston College has turned the ball over twice, both on interceptions, tied for the third-fewest in FBS. The Eagles are one of 16 teams in FBS without a fumble this season. UVA has forced just two turnovers, in its first four games, a fumble recovery on special teams against then-No. 12 Tennessee in week one and Micah Gaffney’s first career interception last week against NC State.

TOP STORYLINES

• The Cavaliers possess the most productive wide receiver duo in the ACC in Malik Washington and Malachi Fields. Washington leads all ACC pass catchers in receptions (28) and receiving yards (459) while Fields has hauled in 22 passes for 267 yards.

• True freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea has started three-straight games under center for UVA and is averaging 311 yards passing per game in those contests, including a 377-yard performance against James Madison in week two, his first collegiate start. With a knack for the big play, he ranks second in the ACC in yards per completion (14.65) and third in yards per pass attempt (9.05).

• Three Cavalier true freshmen - Colandrea, Suderian Harrison and Kam Robinson have each earned starts in the first four games of the season. A total of nine true freshm3n have seen action this season and 23 Cavaliers have made their collegiate debuts in 2023.

• Virginia will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season. Four of the last seven losses have come against ACC opponents. The seven-consecutive losses are the most since dropping seven-straight to conclude the 2016 season. UVA has not lost eight-straight games since 2013.

• UVA is 0-4 to start the season for the first time since 1982, the first year of Hall of Fame coach George Welsh’s tenure in Charlottesville.