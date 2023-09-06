Speaking the Lawn Episode 9: Recapping Tennessee and JMU Preview

Pierce and Zach are back this week - and joined by Caroline! The trio talk about the positives to take away from the loss in Nashville and look at where the Virginia Cavaliers football team is going into its home opener this weekend against JMU.

The Dukes are favored by the sportsbooks, but there are reasons to believe UVA can pull off a victory in its first game back in Scott. The crew discuss a lot of the questions they have about the team, its health, and how those answers against JMU will give them a better picture of what the rest of the season might look like.