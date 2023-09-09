ACC Betting Preview: Virginia vs JMU, Notre Dame vs NC State, VT vs Purdue, and more

4-5 in week one isn’t ideal, but on the bright side, the Northern Illinois/Boston College went over by only a half point and it took overtime to get there. Not the worst bad beat, but certainly nice to know the handicap was sound. We’re back with another slate of non-conference action. As we usually do, there will be no FCS games in this week’s write up as we just focus on the FBS action. Head over to DraftKings Sportsbook and follow along with the action.

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest -10; Over/Under 57.5

It wasn’t a masterful performance against Elon, but the Deacs got the job done winning easily. What I learned though is that Wake Forest won’t be immune to shootouts. The Demon Deacons gave up 17 points which is probably a few more than I would have expected. Vanderbilt already has a shootout like this under their belts beating Hawaii 35-28. It’s a high total, but I like for the points to fly in Winston Salem and am going over.

Pick: Over 57.5

James Madison Dukes @ Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia +6.5; Over/Under 40

Don’t be fooled by the spread, I think the Dukes are the best team in the Commonwealth this year. This will be a defensive battle and while I am scared to touch the total, in a game with a total like this, I like the home team getting almost a touchdown. The Tony Muskett led offense showed in some spots and I think it goes without saying, as long as they can move the ball just a little bit, the defense is good enough to keep the Hoos in games like this one.

Pick: Virginia +6.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ NC State Wolfpack

NC State +7; Over/Under 49.5

The same as I said about the game above applies in this one. Two teams with strong defenses, a total that’s not extremely high, give me the home team getting a TD. The Wolfpack aren’t any stranger to Irish quarterback Sam Hartman and while their games have been shootouts, he’s has thrown six interceptions equalling his six touchdown passes. I doubt Brennan Armstrong runs for 100 yards like he did against Connecticut, but he should run enough to keep the chains moving and keep it close.

Pick: NC State +7

Purdue Boilermakers @ Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech -2; Over/Under 49.5

Make no mistake, VaTech got the cover last week over ODU, but they didn’t look great. Their pressure on the Monarchsin the backfield was real, but being +3 in turnovers was the real result on the scoreboard. Purdue will be able to move the ball and the Boilermaker defense isn’t anything special. The total started low and has steamed up giving me pause. But I think it’s moving in the right direction and it goes over.

Pick: Over 49.5

Texas A&M Aggies @ Miami Hurricanes

Miami +3; Over/Under 51

I wish we were getting the 4.5 that’s been out there for much of the week, but Miami is the play here. As long as it stays at or above a field goal, I’m good and I wouldn’t hate it if you went money line. The Hurricanes under Tyler Van Dyke looked like a buttoned up outfit last week, controlling every aspect of the game. Texas A&M will come in looking to up the pace, but Miami will slow them down (as will the humidity). If the total keeps ticking up, I don’t mind the under, but for now at 3 to 3.5, give me the home dog (again).

Pick: Miami +3

Western Michigan Broncos @ Syracuse Orange

Syracuse -25; Over/Under 56.5

The Syracuse offense is rolling. Garrett Shrader looked in top form. Syracuse will control this game from the jump and I think the Orange defense can be stronger than it was a year ago. The implied final score here is 41-17. The spread looks correct, but I don’t think either team gets to their totals here.

Pick: Under 56.5

Appalachian State Mountaineers @ North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina -19.5; Over/Under 58.5

This was an epic 63-61 battle last season with an incredible ending. It won’t be quite that exhilarating, but there should be points. North Carolina looked really good against South Carolina in all phases, and I expect them to keep that rolling. Appalachian State isn't as good as they were last year and the spot won’t catch the Heel’s napping. There will be a let down from UNC at some point in this season, but not this week.

Pick: North Carolina -19.5

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Pitt -6.5; Over/Under 45

Whenever I think of Pitt, I immediately think of a ferocious pass rush which brings to mind tough defense and low scoring games. But we’ve time after time, that the Panthers are not immune to a shootout. Cincy under Scott Satterfield will keep it uptempo, the Panthers defense will force some havoc and maybe a quick score or two, so I think this one goes over.

Pick: Over 45

Southern Miss Eagles @ Florida State Seminoles

Florida State -31 ; Over/Under 53

The ‘Noles are the talk of the college football world after their big win in prime time over LSU. But that game was closer at the end of three quarters than the score may have suggested. The game won’t be close, but 31 is just way too many points. Frank Gore Jr. could have some extra motivation going up against his dad’s rival and if he can get things going on the ground, Southern Miss will hold the ball just long enough to keep this from getting out of hand.

Pick: Southern Miss +31

Record: 4-5-0