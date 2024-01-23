UVA women’s basketball’s Kymora Johnson earns ACC Rookie of the Week

After finishing with 35 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists on Sunday afternoon to lead the Virginia Cavaliers to a 91-87 upset win over then-No. 15 Florida State, freshman point guard Kymora Johnson earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors on Monday.

Big honors for @UVAWomensHoops' Kymora Johnson ‼️



Averaged 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and shot 58.8% from the field

Scored a career-high 35 points and finished 70% from the field to lead Virginia to a win over the 15th-ranked… pic.twitter.com/t2tp0xFIQg — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 22, 2024

Johnson’s 35-point scoring outburst against the Seminoles — the second most in a game by a freshman in program history — came after the Charlottesville native posted 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in a duel against fellow freshman standout Hannah Hidalgo and then-No. 19 Notre Dame on Thursday night.

In the two games during her award-winning week, Johnson shot 58.8% from the field as she raised her season scoring average to 13.4 points per game, a mark that ranked 18th in the conference as of Monday morning.

Johnson is also the first Cavalier to be recognized as the ACC’s Rookie of the Week since Kylie Kornegay-Lucas did so in November of 2019.

A 2023 McDonald’s All-American, Johnson’s huge performance against Florida State in Tallahassee helped the ‘Hoos snap their six-game losing streak to start conference play and earn the program’s first road victory over a ranked opponent since 2011.

“We’ve been right there in all of our games,” Johnson said to Autumn Johnson after the game. “So just putting four quarters together is what we did today. We all played hard for 40 minutes, and I had everybody with me in this one… We just have to keep putting four quarters together moving forward and we’re going to win some more games.”

RANKED DUB!@autumnjohnsontv catches up with @KymoraJohnson_ after @UVAWomensHoops captured its first conference win of the season, taking down No. 15 Florida State!#NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/KFyjLUvG5Y — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) January 21, 2024

In addition to her scoring barrage, Johnson totaled thirteen assists in UVA’s pair of games this past week. Her 5.39 assists per game and 2.16 assist/turnover ratio are each fifth best in the ACC as Johnson continues to look wise beyond her years running Virginia’s offense.

“I think my IQ is really underestimated in the league, not just mine but IQ in general,” Johnson said postgame. “I think just making the right read, making the right play, knowing game management, all that kind of stuff is really important.”

UPSET Brought some heat back from the sunshine state with no plans of cooling down ☀️#GoHoos ⚔️ #GNSL pic.twitter.com/PybRdRKVGL — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) January 22, 2024

Johnson and the ‘Hoos, who earned a vote in this week’s AP Poll, will look to ride the momentum from their big win in Tallahassee into their next game on Thursday evening against Pittsburgh inside John Paul Jones Arena.