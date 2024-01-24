How to watch Virginia basketball vs NC State and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack

How to watch

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: January 24th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ACCN

Betting line: UVA -6.5

Pregame Content

Game thread

Tipoff is at 7:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

Game notes

Lastly, here are some of the game notes provided by UVA:

All-Time vs. NC State

• Virginia is 69-86 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13.

• NC State defeated UVA 76-60 earlier this season.

• NC State has won three of the last five games in the series.

• UVA is 42-25 against the Wolfpack in Charlottesville, including a 9-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Tony Bennett is 15-6 vs. NC State as head coach at Virginia

Last Time vs. the Wolfpack

• Jayden Taylor and Dennis Parker, Jr. each scored 15 points to lead NC State past Virginia, 76-60, in ACC action on Jan. 6.

• Isaac McKneely led UVA with 18 points, while Ryan Dunn added a career-best 16 points.

• Reece Beekman chipped in 12 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who yielded 10 3-pointers in the loss.

• NC State shot 49.1 percent and had 21 bench points.

• The Wolfpack out-rebounded the Cavaliers 32-31.

Last Time Out

• Isaac McKneely scored 20 points and Reece Beekman added 19 points and career-high tying 11 assists to lead Virginia (13-5, 4-3 ACC) to a 75-66 win at Georgia Tech on Jan. 20.

• The Cavaliers gained their first road win by shooting 50 percent from the field, including 47.8 percent (11 of 23) from distance.

• McKneely matched a career high with six 3-pointers and Ryan Dunn chipped in nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

• UVA’s 17-0 run spanning halftime stopped its four-game road losing streak.

• Nathan George and Baye Ndongo led Georgia Tech with 15 points apiece.