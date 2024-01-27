How to watch UVA basketball vs Louisville and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Cardinals

How to watch

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Date: January 27th, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: The CW

Betting line: UVA -8.5

Pregame Content

Game thread

Tipoff is at 12:00

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Game notes

Lastly, here are some of the game notes provided by UVA:

All-Time vs. Louisville

• Virginia is 23-5 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that dates to 1923-24.

• UVA aims for its fourth straight season sweep in the series.

• UVA has a three-game win streak at KFC Yum! Center and has won 17 of the last 18 meetings.

• The Cavaliers are 10-4 vs. the Cardinals in Louisville, including an 7-2 mark at KFC Yum! Center.

• UVA is 18-2 vs. Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC.

• Tony Bennett is 18-2 vs. Louisville as head coach at Virginia.

Last Time vs. the Cardinals

• Isaac McKneely scored 18 points and Ryan Dunn added 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double in Virginia’s 77-53 win over Louisville on Jan. 3.

• Taine Murray scored 12 points off the bench and Reece Beekman chipped in 11 points and eight assists as UVA increased its home win streak to 19 games.

• UVA shot 51.7 percent in the win, out-rebounded the Cardinals 34-27 and had 20 assists and three turnovers.

• Curtis Williams led Louisville with 14 points.

Last Time Out

• Ryan Dunn scored 13 points and added career highs in rebounds (12) and blocked shots (6) to lead Virginia to a 59-53 overtime win against NC State on Jan. 24 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Taine Murray added 11 points off the bench and Reece Beekman (11), Jordan Minor (10) and Isaac McKneely (10) also scored in double figures.

• NC State used a late 16-3 run to help send the game to overtime, but the Hoos outscored the Wolfpack 12-6 in the extra stanza to increase its home win streak to a nation-leading 21 games.

• UVA out-rebounded NC State 54-32, setting season highs in total rebounds, offensive rebounds (20) and defensive rebounds (34).

• Former Cavalier Casey Morsell led NC State with 13 points.