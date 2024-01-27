ACC Basketball Betting Preview: Virginia, Louisville, Clemson, Duke, and More

Another 3-4 week last week isn’t terrible. However, when you’re already seven games under .500, it’s not great. A couple winning weeks and we can right this ship. It starts today. Lines are courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook, so head over there and jump in on the action.

Virginia Cavaliers @ Louisville Cardinals

KP: Louisville +6, O/U 130

Draftkings: Louisville +9, O/U 129.5

When the Cardinals visited JPJ earlier this month, the game reached 130 points. But that had nothing to do with Louisville. Virginia pulled away and never looked back. I don’t think the Hoos score like they did that week. Louisville might score more than 53, but it won’t be by much.

Pick: Under 129.5

Boston College Eagles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

KP: Notre Dame +3, O/U 134

Draftkings: Notre Dame +2.5 , O/U 133

In a game we saw just over ten days ago, I expect another rock fight. In ACC play this year, the Fighting Irish have scored 61 points at home just once and that was in an outlier game against the Hoos of all teams. Boston College, while improved in scoring this season, will play to their opponent’s pace. They’ll try to run uptempo on offense (something Notre Dame will actually let them do), but this game will be a grind when the Eagles go on defense. Both teams are good at getting defensive rebounds, so second chance points will be at a premium. The number is low, but I lean under.

Pick: Under 133

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Florida State Seminoles

KP: Florida State +8, O/U 152

Draftkings: Florida State +6, O/U 153.5

If there’s one thing I’ve done well this season is capping UNC totals. So far it’s been simple. Just look at their opponents’ defensive tempo. If they’re going to let the Heels run, the total goes over. If they’re good with slowing things down defensively, the game goes under. Florida State ranks 52nd in defensive tempo and they give up offensive rebounds at a rate of 30.5%. Let’s take the over.

Pick: Over 153.5

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Miami Hurricanes

KP: Miami -4, O/U 150

Draftkings: Miami -4 , O/U 150.5

Miami let me down last week after I went back to them, but it was a game they should have won. They led for most of the game, had a chance to take a lead late, but ended up giving up a three pointer at the buzzer. I’m going to stay with the Hurricanes, as back at home, I think they can take care of Pitt. The Panthers got a big win at Duke last weekend and followed that up with a win over Georgia Tech in the mid-week. They’re riding high, but come back down to earth in Coral Gables.

Pick: Miami -4

Clemson Tigers @ Duke Blue Devils

KP: Duke -7 O/U 153

Draftkings: Duke -7.5 , O/U 150

For a while there, it looked like Duke might be the class of the ACC. But after being pushed by Georgia Tech (who had already beaten them) two weeks ago, they lost at home to Pitt last Saturday. Clemson meanwhile has been all over the place in ACC play this season, but I liked what I saw in their double-digit road win over Florida State last Saturday. I don’t see Duke running away with this one, so I’m take the points with the Tigers.

Pick: Clemson +7.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Virginia Tech Hokies

KP: Virginia Tech -9, O/U 147

Draftkings: Virginia Tech -9, O/U 145

This game all comes down to three point shooting. Both teams take a ton of threes, so all that matters is whether or not their shots go down. VaTech shoots it better at home than on the road, so I think this game end up going over. The Hokies will be hot early forcing the Yellow Jackets to play catch up. While VaTech’s defense is good, it’s not good enough to suffocate Georgia Tech. They’ll get theirs and as long as the Hokies don’t run away with it, the game should be close enough in the final minutes to get some fouling where Virginia Tech excels.

Pick: Over 145

NC State Wolfpack @ Syracuse Orange

KP: Syracuse -3, O/U 147

Draftkings: Syracuse -1, O/U 150.5

As long as I’ve been doing this column, I’ve never gotten the Orange right. Think they’re going to play slow, they light up the scoreboard. Expect a shootout, they go cold and get blown out. NC State in similar fashion plays in games scripts that are all over the place. I don’t think either of these teams are any great shakes, so I’m just going to lean towards the home team.

Pick: Syracuse -1

Season Total: ATS (4-7-0), O/U (5-10-0), Total (9-17-0)