How to watch Virginia basketball vs Notre Dame and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

How to watch

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Date: January 31st, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Betting line: UVA -12.5

Pregame Content

Game thread

Tipoff is at 7:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Game notes

Lastly, here are some of the game notes provided by UVA:

All-Time vs. Notre Dame

• Virginia is 17-4 all-time vs. Notre Dame, including a 12-2 ACC regular-season record, in the series that dates to 1980-81.

• UVA is 8-0 against the Irish in Charlottesville, including a 57-55 win in the last meeting at John Paul Jones Arena last season.

• Notre Dame defeated Virginia 76-54 earlier this season.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 13-3 all-time against Notre Dame, including a 61-41 win over the Fighting Irish as head coach at Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Last Time vs. the Fighting Irish

• Notre Dame defeated Virginia 76-54 on Dec. 30, 2023.

• Carey Booth and JR Konieczny each scored 17 points for the Irish, who shot 51 percent in the win and drilled 11 of 23 3-pointers.

• Notre Dame started the game on a 13-0 run and shot 69.6 percent (16 of 23) in the first half and owned a 41-24 lead.

• Reece Beekman led Virginia with 15 points and Ryan Dunn added 13.

Last Time Out

• Ryan Dunn scored a career-high 19 points and added 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double in Virginia’s 69-52 win at Louisville on Jan. 27.

• UVA held Louisville to 4 of 20 shooting in the first half and led 41-13.

• UVA shot 50 percent and made 8 of 17 3-pointers in the win.

• Reece Beekman added nine points, nine assists and five steals, while Isaac McKneely and Jacob Groves each chipped in nine points.

• UVA converted 18 Louisville turnovers into 24 points and out-scored the Cardinals 30-18 in the paint.