How to watch UVA basketball vs Florida State and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Florida State Seminoles

How to watch

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Date: February 9th, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: The CW

Pregame Content

3 players, 2 matchups, and 1 prediction for UVA basketball against Florida State

ACC Basketball Betting Preview: Virginia, Florida State, North Carolina, Miami, and More

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s dominant win against Miami

Game thread

Tipoff is at 8:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegel_

John Kurcina — @JohnKurcina

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Corbin Lathrop — @CorbinLathrop

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Game Notes

Lastly, here are game notes from Virginia Athletics Media Relations:

All-Time vs. Florida State

• Virginia is 28-28 all-time vs. Florida State, including a 9-17 mark in Tallahassee, in a series that dates to 1991-92.

• UVA swept the two-game series last season, winning 62-57 at home and 67-58 on the road.

• UVA has limited Florida State to fewer than 70 points in 22 of the last 23 meetings.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 11-11 all-time vs. Florida State.

Last Time vs. the Seminoles

• Armaan Franklin scored 20 points and Ben Vander Plas added 15 as then-No. 13 Virginia (13-3, 5-2 ACC) beat Florida State 67-58 during ACC action in Tallahassee on Jan. 14, 2023.

• Franklin drilled four 3-pointers and Vander Plas had three as the Hoos finished 11 of 22 from distance in the road win.

• Kihei Clark added nine points and six assists, and Ryan Dunn gave the Hoos a lift off the bench with nine points, four rebounds and three blocked shots.

• UVA shot 45 percent and had a season low six turnovers.

• Cameron Corhen led FSU with 15 points.

Last Time Out

• Reece Beekman scored 16 points to lead Virginia to a 60-38 win over Miami on Feb. 5 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA held the Hurricanes to their lowest scoring output since Dec. 28, 1948 (Miami 37-35 over Princeton).

• UVA’s defense held Miami to 28.6 percent shooting, including 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

• Jake Groves added 12 points for the Cavaliers and Ryan Dunn chipped in eight points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

• Norchad Omier led the Canes with 11 points and 13 rebounds.