How to watch Virginia basketball vs Pitt and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Pittsburgh Panthers

How to watch

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 13th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ACCN

Betting Line: UVA -6.5

Pregame Content

Three players, two matchups, and one prediction: Virginia hosts Pitt

UVA basketball re-enters AP Top 25 after seven-week hiatus

Five takeaways from Virginia basketball’s quality road win over Florida State

Game thread

Tipoff is at 7:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Game Notes

Lastly, here are game notes from UVA:

All-Time vs. Pittsburgh

• UVA is 19-5 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates to 1957.

• UVA has won eight of the last nine contests in the series.

• Virginia has won 15 of the last 17 games against Pitt, including a six-game win streak in Charlottesville.

• UVA is 12-2 against Pitt since 2013-14 when the Panthers joined the ACC.

• Tony Bennett is 12-3 all-time vs. Pitt.

Last Time vs. the Panthers

• Pittsburgh snapped then-No. 11 Virginia’s eight-game series win streak, defeating the Cavaliers 68-65 at the Peterson Events Center on Jan. 3, 2023.

• The Panthers outscored UVA 45-32 in the second half, including a decisive 14-0 run.

• Kihei Clark scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, dished out eight assists and added four rebounds.

• Armaan Franklin (14), Reece Beekman (12) and Kadin Shedrick (10) also scored in double figures for the Hoos.

• UVA attempted a season-low four free throws in the loss.

Last Time Out

• Isaac McKneely scored a career-high 29 points and Reece Beekman tied a career best with 21 as Virginia defeated Florida State 80-76 in Tallahassee on Feb. 10.

• McKneely was 8 for 12 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from behind the arc, and Beekman added a game-high five assists to go with his 21 points.

. Jake Groves came off the bench to contribute 10 points.

• UVA shot 50 percent from the field, including 55.6 percent (10 of 18) from 3-point range.

• Jamir Watkins led FSU (13-10, 7-5 ACC) with 21 points.