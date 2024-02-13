Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s disappointing loss to Pittsburgh

Over the past month, an impressive eight-game winning streak has vaulted the Virginia Cavaliers into second place in the ACC standings and #21 in the AP Poll. Sadly, all good things have come to an end. Propelled by 27 points from road warrior Blake Hinson and a scorching hot 14-of-32 performance beyond the arc, Pitt handed the ‘Hoos their first home loss of the year in a disappointing 74-63 defeat. Reece Beekman paced UVA with 19 points, while Isaac McKneely added 15 points on 5-9 from the field.

Five takeaways from Virginia’s first loss in a long time to a Panthers squad which might be the conference’s new hottest team:

Pittsburgh’s lights-out shooting proved insurmountable

This season, the most successful offenses against Virginia have shot the ball beyond the arc early and often — assertively gunning semi-open looks prevents UVA’s defensive playmakers from turning them over. Twelve of Pitt’s first 17 field goal attempts came from three, and knocking down five helped the Panthers jump out to an early lead. Ryan Dunn’s length clearly bothered veteran sharpshooter Blake Hinson beyond the arc, but freshman Carlton Carrington took advantage of lighter assignments, side-stepping Isaac McKneely for one early triple and then converting a four-point play despite Taine Murray’s closeout.

Pitt continued to do their damage beyond the arc all night long, with that early burst of hot shooting a mere sign of things to come. They worked the ball inside only occasionally and always with an eye towards kicking it right back out for a clean three. When the dust finally settled, the Panthers attempted 32 threes and made 14; Virginia hadn’t allowed more than 11 makes beyond the arc all season long. Anytime a team gets outscored by 30 points from three — especially by an opponent shooting a scorching 44 percent — it’s going to be an uphill battle to pull out a victory.

Twelve threes are the most Virginia's allowed all season, and there are still 10+ minutes to play at JPJ. Pitt's role players (not Hinson or Carrington) are shooting a combined 7-10 beyond the arc. — Ben Wieland (@BenWieland) February 14, 2024

Pitt’s ball screens exposed Virginia’s defensive limitations

Last season, Pitt’s offensive approach agains UVA gave the ‘Hoos a ton of trouble in their 68-65 win over the Cavaliers. Constant drive-and-kicks created all sorts of open looks going downhill to the basket — in that matchup, the Panthers didn’t even need a lights-out night from beyond the arc (they shot 32% from three) to score an efficient 68 on the pack line.

Tonight, their guards were able to easily exploit UVA’s hedging ball-screen coverage and create open looks on the short roll. Pitt clearly came in with a very intentional and aggressive game plan: work the ball inside-out for clean threes, use pick and rolls to create mismatches, and take advantages of those mismatches at every opportunity. Tony Bennett’s system masks the weakness of some of UVA’s players in straight-up one-on-one defense, but the gameplan tonight really accentuated those deficiencies. There’s no magic bullet for beating the pack line, but Pitt’s approach over the past two seasons is one of the best strategies any team has deployed.

Missed opportunities killed UVA’s positive momentum

Missed opportunities plagued the ‘Hoos in a rare home loss — all game, it felt like Pitt had the answer for every big run by UVA, while the Cavaliers couldn’t match the Panthers’ big shots in the same way. Some uncharacteristically ill-advised shot attempts and turnovers seemed to slow UVA down right when they were starting to hit their stride.

In the first half, Virginia strung together an excellent 7-0 run to retake the lead fueled by a Dante Harris high-pressure backcourt steal and a brief switch of Reece Beekman onto Carlton Carrington. However, back to back offensive air-balls including a deep heat-check three with a Pitt triple in between killed UVA’s momentum right when JPJ’s energy was starting to get going.

Right before halftime, the ‘Hoos produced another tough sequence. Clinging to a 31-30 lead in the final minute, they allowed a late shot-clock three to Guillermo Diaz Graham. Then, while attempting to hold the ball for the last shot, Reece Beekman threw an uncharacteristically poor pass out of a double team and then committed a flagrant foul to prevent an easy fast-break layup as time expired. Instead of keeping their narrow lead, UVA trailed by four at the break.

Isaac McKneely continues to expand his game

Against Florida State, Isaac McKneely played perhaps the best game of his young UVA career, scoring 29 points behind a hyper-efficient 5-7 from three and 8-9 at the free throw line. He immediately jumped out to a hot start as a shooter, running off screens for an inbounds-play midrange jumper followed by a pindown three and scoring seven points in the first four minutes for the ‘Hoos. While he didn’t keep the hot start up, finishing with a good but not great 15 points on 5-9 from the field, McKneely’s continued growth was one positive from a game with quite a few negatives from Virginia’s perspective.

The three point shooting is obviously still there, and always has been — with the exception of Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard, there might not be a more threatening player beyond the arc in high-major college basketball. But what’s most encouraging about McKneely’s recent run of great form as a scorer is his newfound ability to navigate in other areas of the floor. He still needs to improve as a finisher around the basket, but shots which were awkward one-dribble midranges at this time last season are now comfortable in-rhythm floaters or push shots. The ACC’s adjustment to McKneely’s spot-up shooting threat had been to take away his space to catch and shoot and force IMac to do something off the dribble. Now, it looks like McKneely is adjusting back.

These are two of the ACC’s best teams right now

This game featured two of the hottest teams in the ACC. Virginia entered with eight consecutive victories and an undefeated home record this season, while Pitt had won five of their last six in the conference. And it certainly lived up to the billing: both teams traded punches for the duration of the game and hit big shots in key moments.

The biggest moment of the game for the Cavaliers came following a Blake Hinson three to open the second half which extended Pitt’s lead to 38-31 and sent nervous murmurs through John Paul Jones Arena. Andrew Rohde responded with a quick top-of-the-key three, Reece Beekman and Jordan Minor each banked in tough buckets around the basket, the Cavaliers strung together a great sequence of defensive stops, and a Reece Beekman lob to Blake Buchanan forced Pitt to call timeout before even making it to the under-16 break.

However, the bulk of the big moments came from the Panthers in a statement victory for a team which has recovered from a 1-5 start in conference play to become one of the ACC’s scariest teams. Blake Hinson in particular absolutely killed the Cavaliers from all areas of the floor, getting himself going with some physical buckets against undersized defenders and then extending his range beyond the arc. Hinson finished with 27 points on 11-19 shooting (5-13 beyond the arc) and made his presence felt despite drawing one of the league’s toughest defensive assignments in Ryan Dunn.