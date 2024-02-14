Previewing UVA baseball’s 2024 lineup

As the Virginia Cavaliers baseball team open the 2024 season on Friday, we continue the preview series with the position players. As discussed in the previous feature, the UVA pitching staff has high upside but isn’t full of proven production. The bats are a completely different story, and the exact reason many are high on the ‘Hoos to return to Omaha.

Defending ACC Player of the Year Kyle Teel and all-time Virginia home run leader Jake Gelof have moved on and that’s significant. Still, the Cavaliers return 6 of 9 starters from a team that led the nation in batting average (.332) and finished top five in runs scored.

Let’s take a look at our projected lineup:

1. Griff O’Ferrall, SS

O’Ferrall simply knows how to put hard contact on the ball and work good at bats, making him the perfect candidate to return as the leadoff hitter. UVA was not intent on stealing a ton of bases last year (why would they with all that power in the middle of the order?) but he does lead returners with 16 swipes on 18 attempts. O’Ferall’s next step in his development is to improve his power, having only three home runs in two seasons as a starter. That said, nobody will complain when you get on base at clip of .452, paired with plus defense at the most premium position.

2. Anthony Stephan, LF

Stephan got off to a slow start last year before his production absolutely exploded as the designated hitter. In 2024, he will be asked to do even more, likely starting in left field. With his bat, Stephan finished his sophomore season slashing .329/.449/.519. If he sustains or even builds on this over a full season of work, he will emerge onto the national radar among some of his teammates.

3. Ethan Anderson, C

The preseason all-American will move from first base to catcher to fill in for the open spot left by Teel. Anderson provides elite pop from both sides of the plate. He was perhaps the unsung hero of the 2023 squad, finishing second the team in on base percentage (.469) and third in slugging percentage (.649). This type of hitting production from the catching position is hard to come by but UVA fans will be spoiled with back-to-back elite sluggers from their backstop.

4. Casey Saucke, RF

Saucke is simply your prototypical aesthetically pleasing hitter that all coaches would love to have. He sprays the ball throughout the diamond with his swing, and has incredible hand-eye coordination. He finished last year with an on base percentage of .392 with 16 doubles in 251 at bats. Saucke also has a cannon out of right field.

BIG LEAGUE DART by Casey Saucke from deep right to third pic.twitter.com/ThcyCHhOGY — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2023

5. Henry Godbout, 2B

Godbout started 51 games as a true freshman, getting on base at a clip of .376 and belting 17 extra base hits. He is another breakout candidate, earning a spot on D1Baseball’s preseason top 50 second basemen.

6. Henry Ford, 1B

The Charlottesville native, who has been committed to UVA since middle school, is the only freshman on D1Baseball’s preseason top 50 first baseman list. Expect him to slot right into the UVA lineup.

7. Jacob Ference, DH

Ference comes to Grounds by way of DIII-Salisbury where he was dominant for three seasons, one by which he led the Seagulls to their first ever national title. His 101 games of experience comes primarily from behind the plate, so we may see him give Anderson the occasional night off from the field. Either way, Ference’s bat should be enough to earn him a regular spot in the lineup.

8. Harrison Didawick, CF

While Didawick’s hitting numbers were not the same as some of his teammates last year, consider that more due to the incredibly high bar they set than anything. He is plenty capable of providing a spark in the bottom of the order, and is the one of the most capable gloves in the outfield.

9. Eric Becker, 3B

Becker is the most likely candidate to play the hot corner, which would make him part of the pair of freshman corner infielders. He hit the ball with authority throughout the fall and has quality arm strength in the infield.

Key Reserves

As far the bench is concerned, we will see which outfielders emerge, as Colin Tuft transfers to Tulane, becoming likely UVA’s most significant loss in the portal.

Keep an eye out for Indiana transfer Bobby Whalen, who offers a variety of tools that can slot him into a multiple spots on the diamond. I would not be surprised to see him split time with Didawick in center to begin the season, perhaps as a righty-lefty platoon. Outfield defense would be the one concern this roster has if we had to chose, and Whalen addresses that in a big way.

Luke Hanson impressed in his albeit little playing time last year, and will be looking for more at bats in 2024. He may challenge Becker for the third base spot, and can also play in the middle infield.

Finally, do not forget about Aidan Teel, who as stated in the pitchers preview, has tools that can translate to either side of the ball.

With an abundance of dangerous options, there is no reason not to assume the Virginia bats will continue buzzing.