Stock up, stock down from Virginia basketball’s last two games

The Virginia Cavaliers Men’s Basketball team’s eight-game winning streak ended with a resounding 74-63 defeat against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday. The ‘Hoos were probably due for a loss, and Pittsburgh’s certainly a much better team than the national media is giving them credit for. That being said, the Cavaliers have lost their form a bit over the past two games, forfeiting 76 points to Florida State and then 74 to Pittsburgh, the most points allowed in any two-game stretch all season.

As Virginia enters the final stretch of games before tournament play, they need to tighten things up, and build momentum that they can carry into March. Here’s a stock up, stock neutral, and stock down, from some players and trends over the last two games:

Stock Up

Reece Beekman

Beekman’s the glue holding everything together for this Virginia team. His elevated play on offense was a big reason why Virginia won eight straight games. In the past two games, Beekman scored a combined 40 points and 10 assists on 50% shooting. He attacked the rim consistently, and finished around and through contact. Each Beekman-less stretch makes it more and more obvious how valuable he is to the offense. I’d look for Tony Bennett to play him 35 minutes plus in some of the upcoming big games.

Isaac McKneely

A Reece Beekman drive and an Isaac McKneely three-ball are Virginia’s two best sources of offense. McKneely’s career-high 29 point performance against Florida State is the reason the Cavaliers escaped Tallahassee with a win. Some of the shots he hit were truly Steph Curry-esque.

I mean c’mon. At this point in the year, every three-point attempt where McKneely catches the ball squared towards the basket feels like an automatic bucket. In the next few games, the offense must continue to prioritize getting McKneely open early and often.

Team Shooting

Virginia shot 50% from the field each of the last two games, including a 10/18 night from three against Florida State. The bulk of Virginia’s winning streak consisted of lockdown defense paired with serviceable offense. The last two games were the opposite. McKneely and Groves remain the only dependable three-point options, but Beekman, Rohde, and Murray are good for some threes here and there. Two-point field goal numbers have also gone up, which had been an issue all season. If Virginia can score in the paint at a more efficient rate, and slightly improve their glaring free-throw deficiencies, then they have what it takes to beat the other top teams in the ACC.

Stock Neutral

Andrew Rohde

Rohde’s been the most controversial player in the Virginia rotation this season. Many Virginia fans are openly expressing their frustration over Rohde’s extended playing time, believing that bench options such as Taine Murray or Leon Bond should take more of his minutes. That being said, Tony Bennett believes in his value, and over the last couple of games, Rohde flashed a few areas of his game that demonstrate this value. Rohde recorded 6 assists against Pittsburgh and 4 against Florida State, constantly creating shots for others in ball-screen situations, and in the natural flow of the mover-blocker. He also hit a couple of big threes in the win over Florida State. Rohde’s had a horribly inefficient shooting season, but his court vision, defensive length, and spacing make him an essential piece for the Cavaliers.

Blake Buchanan

The freshman big-man has steadily played his way back into a solid role off the bench. 15-20ish minutes off the bench seems to be the right usage, because rotating him in gives Virginia legitimate size, solid rebounding, and a chance at some inside game. Buchanan’s improved on defense and he’s shooting with better touch on the 10-15 footers, but he’s still too raw to play serious minutes against tough competition.

Stock Down

Ball-Screen Defense

Virginia’s overall defense was atrocious the past two games. The most concerning element was their ball-screen coverage, particularly in the loss against Pittsburgh. For whatever reason, Bennett opted to switch most ball-screens against Pitt, sending the big-man to hedge way past the three-point line before he eventually switched onto the guard. This defense was ineffective and it played exactly into what Pitt wanted. Whenever a guard got a switch against a big like Groves or Buchanan, they would isolate and normally hit an easy jumper. Then, when the star forward Blake Hinson got switched onto by a guard like McKneely or Harris, he would back them down, and either hit a close-range shot or pass to an open shooter. In recent games, Bennett’s tinkered with the ball-screen defense, sometimes shifting to a softer hedge where the guard defender drifts back to stop the roll-man. The choice to switch almost everything was a complete disaster, so I expect Bennett to come in to the Wake Forest game with a different plan.

Ryan Dunn

Dunn played one of his worst games of the year against Florida State. He scored only 1 point in the game, and he ended up fouling out after being in foul-trouble all night. He responded better against Pitt, going for 8 points and 5 blocks, but despite his 5 blocks, Dunn’s defense on Hinson was very shaky at times. Dunn gave up a few threes, and was also scored on in the paint a couple of times after biting on pump fakes. I still have full faith and confidence in Dunn’s defense (he should be national defensive player of the year) but this was the first time in a while where an individual player took it to him with success.

Jordan Minor

Minor played just 20 minutes total in the last two games. This isn’t too surprising, considering that Florida State and Pittsburgh are the two tallest teams in the ACC, and Jordan Minor is an undersized big who can’t really stretch the floor. Similar to Dunn, Minor got into foul trouble early against Florida State, so Bennett went to Groves and Buchanan for most of the game. He barely got a chance against Pittsburgh, because he was a bit overmatched down low and he didn’t fit in too well with Virginia’s offensive game plan. He should stay in the starting lineup, and I expect him to pick up his play in some better matchups against guard-dominant teams (Wake Forest and Virginia Tech).