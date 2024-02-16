The Bases Loaded Preview: Hofstra Pride

The time has come for the Virginia Cavaliers to begin their 2024 Road to Omaha as they look to return to the College World Series for the third time in four years. In case you missed it, check out both our pitching and lineup previews. Today, we shift to our Bases Loaded Preview where each week we set you up with three things we’re looking for in the ‘Hoos’ upcoming weekend series.

Kicking things off for the ‘Hoos this weekend are the Hofstra Pride coming off a 26-26, 13-15 conference record in a solid CAA. The Pride are led by infielder Dylan Palmer coming off an All-CAA Second Team and CAA All-Rookie season where he led the team in batting with a .369 average. Joining Palmer with All-CAA Preseason Honorable Mention honors are outfielders Steve Harrington and Will Kennedy. Harrington batted .350 with 7 home runs while Kennedy batted .337 in an injury shortened season.

But this series is more about Virginia, so here’s three things we’ll be watching for from the home team this weekend.

Jay Woolfolk in the starting rotation

Earlier this week, Coach Brian O’Connor announced his starting rotation for the weekend. Friday, we’ll be seeing Jack O’Connor while Evan Blanco gets the nod on Saturday. But it’s Sunday starter Jay Woolfolk that has me and UVA fans most intrigued. This summer Woolfolk announced that he’d forego the 2023 UVA football season to focus primarily on baseball thinking he’s better suited for a professional career as a pitcher. The summer was busy with Woolfolk pitching for the Team USA collegiate squad and then setting his eyes into moving into a starting role. Over the course of the fall, Woolfolk worked his way up to pitching four innings after the longest stint of his UVA career having been three innings which he’d done twice, once in each of his first two seasons at UVA. The move is reminiscent of Branden Kline, who after two seasons as UVA’s best relief pitcher moved into the starting rotation where he went 7-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 2012 before being selected in the second round of the MLB Draft. In his first outing that season, Kline only went four innings, something I’d expect from Woolfolk on Sunday. Regardless, I’m intrigued to see how he approaches batters. Through his career, he’s racked up a 11.75 K/9 Inning rate, but has struggled with walks. He’ll need to improve his control and pitch to contact, even if that reduces his strikeout rate, if he wants to become the dominant starter we’d like him to be.

The lineup without Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof

It seems like just yesterday Kyle Teel and Jake Gelof were bright eyed first years playing a massive role on the 2021 team that went to Omaha. Now they’re setting their sights on professional baseball after being selected 14th and 66th respectively in the 2023 MLB Draft. However, despite losing those two studs (along with Ethan O’Donnell), UVA’s lineup should be as prolific as ever, though I think it will be in a very different way. Leading the way for Virginia are third years Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan Anderson. With those two leading the pack, I expect this team to hit for average and take advantage of cavernous Disharoon Park. The team will look much more like previous UVA teams who aren’t as reliant on the home run b. Virginia returns 57% of their runs scored, 56% of their doubles, 51% of their runs batted in, but only 39% of their home runs. Gelof alone makes up for a lot of that difference, but only Anderson (who hit 15 home runs) returns having hit more than five long balls. Against Hofstra, the offense should continue to rip, but it will be interesting to see how those runs come about.

First years in the lineup

Three years ago, Teel and Gelof made massive contributions as first years. Two years ago, it was O’Ferrall and Anderson, then last year Henry Godbout and Harrison Didawick were mainstays in the Virginia lineup. This year, I look for Henry Ford and Eric Becker to do the same. Ford figures to be the Cavaliers first baseman while Becker should get the nod at third. Both can hit for average and doubles while their power develops at the collegiate level.

While there are no first years in the starting rotation, we could see Matt Augustin, Bryson Moore, and Charlie Oschell all righthanders providing some depth in the bullpen

Action from the Dish gets started Friday at 3 PM, then continues Saturday at 1PM, and concludes Sunday at 1 PM. The games will be televised by ACCNX.