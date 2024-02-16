Three things to watch in UVA basketball’s rematch with Wake Forest

Right before Virginia Basketball’s 8 game winning streak, the Wahoos went down to Winston Salem and a took an L to the Demon Deacons, 66-47. It was far from a good performance, the Wahoos shot just 28% from the field. But after watching both Notre Dame and NC State go nuts on the Virginia defense, seeing the Hoos hold Wake to 1.02 points per possession was a nice change.

The game was the first time Jordan Minor started, and his first game of over 20 minutes. Since then, the Hoos have looked like a different team. Except on Tuesday against Pitt, when Minor played just 8 minutes and Pitt scored 1.25 points per possession.

Here is our preview from that first matchup. With that in mind, here’s 3 things to look for in the rematch.

Game Time: Saturday, February 17, 12 Noon Eastern

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN

Three Point Shooting

Simply put, Virginia is a better basketball team when they shoot more threes. Really, that is true of almost any basketball team at almost any level. Research has repeatedly shown that stretching defense by shooting threes helps your offense, even if you don’t shoot it well. If the threat of the shot isn’t there, the defense doesn’t guard it nor respect it.

Virginia saw first hand what a modern basketball offense looks like. Pitt took 55% of their shots from downtown. They took another 35% from inside the paint. That leaves just 10% of their shots from the midrange. Virginia took just 28% of their shots from downtown, and 22% in the midrange. They were 4-11 from the midrange, 27%. That just kills the offense.

In the first game between these two teams, it was much the same. Virginia attempted just 12 threes, 21% of their shots. And 26 midrange shots, a whopping 46% of their shots.

Wake Forest took 26 threes, 42% of their shots. They took 5 midrange shots, 10% of their shots.

Beekman is not a good enough shooter for this to be a good shot. This is a made, but out of 26, Virginia made 7. That’s not good.

Wake Forest shot 10-21 from three. Virginia shot 4-12. Little else about that game mattered.

Turnovers

One of the ways that Virginia has been successful this season is by generating extra possessions and extra shot opportunities by forcing turnovers. Against Pitt, they weren’t able to force many turnovers. That has been a theme of the season. In wins, 19% turnover rate forced. In losses, 15%.

That first Wake Forest game was an aberration. Wake Forest had a 26% turnover rate. You don’t often win playing like that. But when the other team can’t hit a shot, you can. In ACC play, Virginia makes about 61% of their shots at the rim and 44% in the paint. In that Wake game, Virginia shot 36% at the rim and 12% in the paint. That’s bad. Very very bad.

Virginia attempted 9 more FGs than Wake Forest, and 8 more FTs. You usually win games with numbers like that, and if Virginia had made a reasonable number of shots, they might’ve won.

Ryan Dunn did not have a great game last time out. He’ll be better in this one.

Rebounds

Heading into that Pitt game, I noted how great Virginia has been on the glass with Jordan Minor on the floor. That stood up, as Virginia grabbed 33% of their own misses and allowed just 16% offensive boards with Minor on the floor. But he played just 8 minutes, and Pitt absolutely dominated on the glass with Minor was on the bench. Pitt grabbed 37% of their own misses, and Virginia grabbed 8%. Eight percent is less than half of the worst offensive rebounding team in the nation.

In the previous game, FSU also collected 33% of their own misses, with Minor playing just 12 minutes. That was, in part at least, due to fouls. But that was not the case against Pitt. Minor had just one foul and it was early in the second half. So why didn’t he play much?

Is anybody else confused about this? The winning streak began with Minor’s insertion into the rotation. The team is better with Minor on the floor. Over the past 10 games, the starting lineup of Beekman, IMac, Rohde, Dunn, and Minor is +7.5 per 100 possessions. That same lineup with Blake Buchanan over Minor is -5.4 per 100 possessions.

Against Pitt, the starters played 8 minutes together and were +6 over that time. The team was -17 over the 32 minutes without Minor.

Surely somebody on the Virginia coaching staff has access to this data. This wouldn’t be the first time Tony’s rotations didn’t make sense.

Prediction: Wahoos 68, Deacons 61