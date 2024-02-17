ACC Basketball Betting Preview: Virginia, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and More

It’s been a struggle, but after going 10-3-1 in the last two columns, we’re on the doorstep of .500. It’s a tough board this week, but we continue on. Now that football is in the rearview, college basketball takes center stage. Head over to Draftkings to enjoy the action as we approach the best month college basketball has to offer.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Virginia Cavaliers

KP: Virginia -1, O/U 131

Draftkings: Virginia -3, O/U 130.5

The formula is simple. When teams light it up from three against the Hoos, it’s a long day for Virginia. When these two teams met earlier in January, Wake Forest shot 47% from three. Against Pitt on Tuesday, the Panthers shot 43% (though it felt much higher). The Cavaliers will make some adjustments and not let that happen two games in a row. I worry laying three with Virginia’s inability to make free throws, but I think they get the cover. Keep your eye out for a -2.5 as well.

Pick: Virginia -3

Virginia Tech Hokies @ North Carolina Tar Heels

KP: North Carolina -11, O/U 151

Draftkings: North Carolina -10, O/U 154.5

There’s no reason to go against what works, so we once again consult the flow chart. Is North Carolina playing against a team with a slow defensive tempo? Yes, bet the under. There is one nugget however that gives me pause if you’re tempted to fade this pick and that’s that the ‘Heels do tend to ramp up the defense on the road vice at home. So with this game being in the Dean Dome, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Hokies have some success scoring brining this total closer to the high 150s.

Pick: Under 154.5

Duke Blue Devils @ Florida State Seminoles

KP: Florida State +5, O/U 151

Draftkings: Florida State +5.5, O/U 152

Florida State is much improved as opposed to last season, but they’re still not in the position to be able to hang with the Blue Devils. While they’ve dropped some games I think they should have won, Duke is doing a good job of just taking care of business. They let teams hang around for a lot of the game, but then you look up and they’re winning the game by double digits. I think that happens here. Florida State will flirt with the cover, but in the end Duke will get the job done.

Pick: Duke -5.5

Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles

KP: Boston College -2, O/U 152

Draftkings: Boston College -1, O/U 150.5

On the year, Boston College has been much better in terms of winning games than I had expected, but upon further review, I think they’ve just beaten the teams they’re supposed to beat. In conference play, their wins have come against Notre Dame twice, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Louisville. And while Miami has certainly been a disappointment, the Hurricanes pose just enough of a step up in class for the Eagles to handle.

Pick: Miami +1

Syracuse Orange @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

KP: Georgia Tech +2, O/U 148

Draftkings: Georgia Tech +1, O/U 151

Help me make it make sense. The Yellow Jackets have three ACC wins on the year and those wins have come against Duke, Clemson, and North Carolina. In terms of resumes, Georgia Tech has as many Ken Pom “A” game wins as Virginia. Otherwise, they’ve been putrid. Now they get a Syracuse team coming off an upset win over North Carolina. I’m going to hold my nose and hope that we catch the Orange sleeping and I’ll take the point with the home team.

Pick: Georgia Tech +1

Louisville Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Panthers

KP: Pittsburgh -12, O/U 148

Draftkings: Pittsburgh -12, O/U 149

Outside of giving up just 70 points to Clemson, the Louisville Cardinals defense has just not traveled in the last month. They gave up north of 86 points in each of those away games and I don’t expect that to change. Pitt’s defense was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday against Virginia and they should find the same success, albeit in easier fashion hosting Louisville. I’m going over in this game, hoping the Cardinals can do their part.

Pick: Over 149

NC State Wolfpack @ Clemson Tigers

KP: Clemson -8, O/U 146

Draftkings: Clemson -7.5, O/U 146.5

At this point in the year, we should have a pretty decent handle on how teams play pace-wise. But enter Clemson and NC State who are all over the place. Take NC State for example. In an expected high scoring game against Pitt, the teams combine for 131 points, but in a rock fight against VaTech the total is 162. Then there’s Clemson who only puts up 70 on Louisville. I expect a game where the Tigers win with ease, but it’s close enough to get some fouling at the end. As long as Clemson keeps their pattern of scoring in the 70s, I think this one goes over.

Pick: Over 146.5

Season Total: ATS (7-8-1), O/U (12-12-0), Total (19-20-1)