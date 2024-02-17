Five takeaways from Virginia’s grind-it-out victory over Wake Forest

In need of a win to right the ship following their 11-point loss to Pitt, the Virginia Cavaliers hung on late for a 49-47 victory over Wake Forest at JPJ thanks to great performances by Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn. Beekman paced all scorers with 20 points, while Dunn flew around the court defensively for a career-best seven blocks and finished a game-best +11. A shocking 1-for-11 performance from the free throw line let the Demon Deacons hang around late despite poor games from all of their typical offensive threats, but Cameron Hildreth missed a jump shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime and the Cavaliers hung on to win.

Five takeaways from the stressful, hard-fought victory for UVA:

Ryan Dunn deserves the Defensive Player of the Year award

Sometimes it’s easy to forget just how good Ryan Dunn is on the defensive end, but players with his ability to defend every position on the floor and create chaos are few and far between. Two weeks ago, NBA Draft evaluator Sam Vecenie called Dunn the clear defensive player of the year in all of college basketball. Against Wake, he reminded everyone why that’s true with an unbelievable performance on that end, recording a career-best seven blocks. His presence was an absolute game-changer, as UVA outscored the Demon Deacons by 11 points in his 32 minutes of game time.

Dunn’s first half was a masterclass in defensive versatility, as he finished possessions guarding everyone from the 6’0 shifty point guard Boopie Miller to 7’0 hulking center Efton Reid. His primary matchup was Andrew Carr, an efficient 6’10 stretch four, and he couldn’t find an open look all game long; Carr finished the game with four points on 1-7 from the field. His unique ability to come out of nowhere on the weak side for steals or blocks shone. On one possession, Dunn cheated off his man nearly halfway across the court to jump a telegraphed Efton Reid pass for a steal and mismatch on the other end. On another, while guarding Carr at the top of the key, he somehow recovered quickly enough on the weak side to block a Cameron Hildreth layup into Reece Beekman’s waiting arms. The defensive highlight of the game came when Dunn flew in from out of nowhere to meet Carr at the rim and block a seemingly-wide-open dunk, forcing a shot clock violation.

Ryan Dunn’s final numbers, as stunning as they are, don’t even tell the full story of how well he played on the defensive end. The offense remains a work in progress, as he missed two free throws and two three-point attempts pretty badly (an air-balled wide open corner three was a lowlight), but his defense is so elite that it’s hard to imagine Dunn’s name not called as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft. He’s one of the most special players on that end of the floor to ever wear a Virginia uniform.

Virginia struggled early inside, but matched Efton Reid’s presence

It’s easy to see why the addition of Efton Reid turned Wake Forest’s season around: he might not be the team’s leading scorer, but he’s absolutely their most valuable player. Reid’s presence on the interior completely took away Virginia’s offense going towards the basket. Playing in drop coverage, he conceded midrange shots off the dribble to Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely when they attacked off screens, looks that the two weren’t able to convert.

On offense, Reid also gave the ‘Hoos all sorts of trouble. While the lockdown defense of Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn cut off the water for Wake’s typical leading scorers, Reid gave starting center Jordan Minor trouble down low. Minor wasn’t at fault for any particularly poor defense — to the contrary, he did an excellent job walling off Reid and making him hit shots away from the basket — but Reid’s four-inch height advantage made it easy for him to get off his baby hook over Minor and score. Blake Buchanan’s athleticism allowed him to put up stiffer resistance to Reid on the interior, and the true freshman recorded one major win when he pulled the chair out and forced a travel in the second half, but Reid’s strength meant he was able to outmuscle Buchanan for a few boards as well. But Blake held his own and Reid finished with just 10 points on 5-11 shooting.

Ultimately, Virginia’s inside presence proved just enough to decide the game. A huge Blake Buchanan and-one putback over Damari Monsanto with 37 seconds left and a Ryan Dunn tip-out offensive rebound helped seal the victory for the ‘Hoos, and UVA finished only -2 in rebounding margin while snagging just as many offensive boards as Wake. Their resilience and gameplan against Reid in the second half made all the difference.

Poor shooting from the field and the line nearly doomed UVA

Virginia got off to a great start on offense before the under-16 timeout, scoring a quick 11 points on five straight made shots to open the game. Andrew Rohde set the tone on the opening possession by flattening out to the wing around a mover-blocker screen and knocking down a wide open three, and early on it looked like the ‘Hoos would have no trouble scoring the ball against a Wake Forest squad lacking great perimeter defenders.

The shots kept coming, but they stopped falling. Virginia would score just 10 points for the remainder of the half on a putrid 5-19 from the field. Efton Reid’s presence on the interior made it difficult for anyone not named Reece Beekman to get to the basket for Virginia, which meant they relied quite a bit on open and semi-open jump shots. And they just couldn’t get them to fall or catch any breaks. Of their three made threes in the first half, one was overturned and ruled a two-pointer while another was erased by a weak moving screen call on Blake Buchanan. It was just that sort of half for the ‘Hoos.

And while UVA’s struggles from the field were painful, their total inability to make free throws hurt even more down the stretch. Virginia entered the game shooting 65.7% from the line this season, last in the ACC and 336th in the nation, and shot a horrible 1-for-11 (9%) from the stripe. On back-to-back pivotal possessions late in the second half, Blake Buchanan and Jordan Minor were fouled on great looks around the hoop and didn’t make a single one of their four free throws. Virginia started zero for 10 from the line before an Isaac McKneely free throw with seven seconds left mercifully went down. UVA got away with it this time, but free-throw woes are a concerning theme of the season.

Reece Beekman’s offense made all the difference

Reece Beekman’s peformance against Wake Forest was exceptional even by his own lofty standards. Offensively, he provided the only semblance of any threat attacking the basket all game long as UVA’s other guards shied away from driving into Efton Reid. A few nifty right-handed finishes by Beekman kept the ‘Hoos sputtering along during their ice-cold drought in the first half.

In the second half, Reece immediately set the tone with eight big points in the first three minutes. He hit a spot-up three late in the shot clock on a broken play, knocked down a step-back three off the dribble, and then got to the rim for an easy layup; the hot start went a long way towards opening space up for the ‘Hoos for the remainder of the half, as defenders started to collapse on Beekman. He also recorded one of his trademarked pick-sixes on a lazy pass by Boopie Miller for a run-out dunk which gave the ‘Hoos their biggest lead of the game at 41-34 midway through the second half. When the scoring started to dry up again and Wake went on a 5-0 run late, Beekman quieted it by getting a switch onto Reid and getting downhill to his left for a big bucket.

Beekman finished with a game-high 20 points on 9-16 from the field (2-3 from three) to go with four assists, a late missed free throw the only blemish in an otherwise almost-flawless performance. On a day where no one could get going, he landed the plane and guided the ‘Hoos to a grind-it-out victory.

Virginia gutted out a big win to get back on track

Outside of Ryan Dunn’s seven blocks, there was absolutely nothing pretty about this performance for the ‘Hoos. Tony Bennett picked up a technical for the first time in fourteen years. The Cavaliers shot just 41 percent from the field, made only four threes, and went an unbelievable 1-for-11 from the free throw line. Down the stretch, this game had all the elements of a late choke job, with three misses from the line in the final 38 seconds. But at the end of the day, it wasn’t.

The defense was exceptional all night — a welcome revenge game against a Wake Forest squad which had its way with the ‘Hoos on that end of the floor in their 66-47 win earlier in the year. Virginia limited the Demon Deacons to a putrid 35 percent from the floor and 24 percent from three. Wake’s four-headed monster of Miller, Sallis, Carr, and Hildreth entered the game averaging over 62 combined points per game; the ‘Hoos limited them to just 29 points on a combined 11-30 at the floor.

A lesser team would’ve fallen apart and let this imperfect performance snowball into a two-game home losing streak — a streak which, with a trip to Cassell and home bout with North Carolina coming up, could’ve easily ballooned to four and sent the ‘Hoos to the wrong side of the bubble. However, this team has proven an ability to gut out close games late and do just enough to win. And for a team still fighting to secure a NCAA Tournament bid, that’s a great skill to have.