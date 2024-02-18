Five takeaways from UVA baseball’s opening weekend sweep over Hofstra

The Virginia Cavaliers baseball team took care of business in the opening weekend of the season with a 3-game sweep over Hofstra. Friday required a comeback effort, as the ‘Hoos were down 4-1 until a sixth inning rally, helping them ultimately pull out a 10-8 victory. There were zero problems on Saturday as the Cavaliers cruised in a 21-3 blowout. The final game of the series was also a bit interesting, but the bullpen ultimately put the finishing touches on an 11-9 win.

Here is what we are taking away from the first set of games:

It was not the sharpest beginning to the season from a run prevention standpoint

As one would expect from any team jumping into a competitive February baseball setting, things were not exactly smooth sailing.

Jack O’Connor took the bump on opening day and lasted just four innings, striking out three and allowing four runs on eight hits. On three separate occasions, he made an ill-advised pickoff throw, allowing the runner to advance. Time will tell whether he O’Connor is best suited for the ace spot on the staff, but some of the command issues were similar to what we saw last season.

Jay Woolfolk was extremely unimpressive in a Sunday start, getting pulled after two innings of work with six earned runs attached to his name. Again, old habits struck, as Woolfolk walked five batters in this outing.

In total, the Cavaliers made six errors and allowed 20 runs against a rather average Hofstra team. Things will need to be cleaned up, but again, it is the middle of February, and they will always have the bats to fall back on.

Griff O’Ferrall silences the doubt about his power

The UVA shortstop has been an on-base machine, batting nearly .400 in 2023, but with only three career home runs. Overall O’Ferrall wasted no time in proving his approach has become more complete, launching a bomb into the left field bleachers in UVA’s first at-bat of the season. He followed that up with another blast in Saturday’s contest. Overall on the weekend, O’Ferrall went 6-for-12 with three extra base hits and a walk.

His defense at the most premium position shined as well, as he made multiple web gems ranging to his left.

Henry Ford takes the college baseball world by storm

The Charlottesville native gave his home crowd everything to cheer about in his debut, showcasing his immense power and bat to ball skills. Ford was arguably the story of the weekend, first tying the game on Friday in the sixth with his first career hit, then proceeding to blast two over the wall ensuing games. He reached base on eight of his first 14 career times at the plate.

Aidan Teel will be a staple of this ball club

After missing all of 2023 with an injury, Teel saw time as a hitter and on the mound in the opening series. He was trusted in the biggest moments and delivered with saves in both the Friday and Sunday contests. Teel has a wicked slider and a fastball that approaches the mid-90’s, making him one of the most electric arms on the staff.

✅Comeback complete for @aidan_teel!



After sitting out the 2023 season with an injury, he struck out the final ✌️batters to earn the save in today’s opener #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/ad7LX7Hke9 — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 17, 2024

Bobby Whalen pushes for a regular spot in the starting lineup

The Indiana transfer had an impressive multi-year career in the Big Ten but knew he had to earn consistent playing time among a stacked Virginia lineup. On Saturday, Whalen reached base in all six plate appearances and drove in six runs. This earned him the start on Sunday against a fellow right-hander where he had an additional two-bagger.

Right now, the primary UVA outfielders consist of Casey Saucke, Harrison Didawick, Anthony Stephan, in addition to Whalen. Especially considering the defense that Whalen provides (albeit he did misplay a ball on Saturday), coach O’Connor seems comfortable starting him in center against both righties and lefties, and slotting Stephan into the designated hitter role.