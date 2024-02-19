Five takeaways from UVA men’s lacrosse’s road win versus #17 Richmond

On Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse team improved to 2-0 on the 2024 season with a 14-10 win against the #17 Richmond Spiders.

Led by Connor Shellenberger (2G, 5A), McCabe Millon (2G, 2A), Jack Boyden (2G, 2A), Payton Cormier (3G), and Ryan Colsey (2G, 1A) on offense, Matthew Nunes (12 saves, 54.5%) in cage, and Anthony Ghobriel (15-for-24, 62.5%) at the faceoff stripe, UVA overcame some sloppy play at times to pull away in the fourth quarter and establish their control of the Commonwealth.

With the victory, we have five takeaways for the Wahoos moving forward.

Payton Cormier is one of college lacrosse’s greats

Payton Cormier needed only two games in 2024 to break Doug Knight’s all-time Virginia goals record. Now sitting with 167 scores in 57 games, he surpassed Knight’s total of 165 in 60 and is well on his way to setting a mark that probably won’t be broken for another quarter-century.

Shooting 3-15 against Richmond on the road wasn’t the prettiest way to do it. Yet he tickled the twine of the back of the Spider net enough for the ‘Hoos to collect another ranked win and to pass Knight in the process.

With 12 regular season games left and presumably another two postseason contests between the ACC and NCAA Tournaments, Cormier would need to average 3.9 goals per game over those 14 games in order to break the all-time NCAA record held by Penn State’s Mac O’Keefe with 221 tallies.

If the ‘Hoos can win a pair of postseason games and get to 16 remaining games in 2024, that number drops to 3.4 per game. For context, Cormier averaged 3.47 goals per contest in 2023. Even if he “just” averages a hat-trick per game over 14 that would put him third in college lacrosse history.

Obviously the top priority for Cormier and Virginia is a return to Championship Weekend and winning the program’s third national championship since he arrived on Grounds in 2018. But, in doing so, Cormier could very well etch his name among the very best in the sport’s history.

Connor Shellenberger makes offense easy

Richmond’s defensive game plan to slide early to Virginia’s dodgers stymied the ‘Hoos for a spell — they didn’t score for the first 7:12 of the game. But once the offense and Connor Shellenberger in particular identified that the Spiders were going to be helping heavily on a consistent basis, life got a lot easier.

After registering two goals and no assists against Michigan last weekend — which was only the fourth game in his career and the first since 2022 that he didn’t notch an assist — Shellenberger finished with five against Richmond as he punished the Spiders for being too aggressive off-ball.

Time and again he’d threaten the defense just enough to force a slide before turning away from traffic and dishing to an open teammate for a score, just like he did in the play below to find Cormier for the record-breaker.

His passing creates offense, even in situations that otherwise wouldn’t be advisable moments to attack. Virginia has dominated in the in-between moments on offense so far this season, and Shellenberger feeding Joey Terenzi on the crease while the ‘Hoos were 5-on-6 is a perfect example.

The Cavaliers assisted on 13 of their 14 goals, so it wasn’t just Shellenberger who was having success when the Spiders started to rotate. But it was good to see him pick apart a defense, even if it’s well established that he’s capable of doing so.

Ideally he’ll start to have more success scoring for himself in the coming weeks — he’s shooting 4-20 (20%) through two games. Ohio State’s Bobby Van Buren — who held Shellenberger to zero goals and two assists last season — will be a great test for the fifth year senior as a stout lefty defender who will be hellbent on defending topside.

Nevertheless, Shellenberger remains the best quarterback in the college game.

Anthony Ghobriel plus good wing play is a recipe for success

The loss of Petey LaSalla left a major hole to fill for UVA this offseason. Through two games, Navy transfer Anthony Ghobriel looks like a more than competent answer. He’s a very different faceoff specialist than LaSalla as he has seven inches and 25 pounds on the UVA great but also lacks the stick skills which made him such a legend.

Specifically, Ghobriel often struggles to win the ball cleanly to himself, and he’s not as good in 50-50 ground balls as LaSalla was — perhaps a byproduct of being farther from the ground. But what he’s great at is making every draw at least a 50-50 battle with the ability to both win the clamp and counter opponents with an array of additional moves. With the guys Virginia has on the wings, that’s all they need.

Junior long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer has returned from his season off with a fire in his gut, picking up five ground balls in each of the two wins and providing a dominant force on the ground and in transitioning the ball to the offense after the faceoff. Short-stick defensive midfielder Noah Chizmar is another vacuum when the ball is on the turf, and he too possesses the stick skills to get the ball to the offense.

Through two weeks Ghobriel has won 63.8% of his faceoffs. LaSalla won 59% for his career. Obviously this is a small sample size, there are sterner tests to come, and Ghobriel is nowhere near the offensive threat LaSalla was (few faceoff guys ever even come close). But this has been a really encouraging start to the season for Ghobriel and UVA at the faceoff stripe, and it should only improve once veteran Gable Braun returns from injury.

Virginia’s defensive aggression has its pros and cons

Eight Richmond turnovers and four failed clears in the fourth quarter alone were critical to the ‘Hoos pulling this one out. Against Michigan, 13 caused turnovers were the result of relentless pressure from the Wahoo defense which had the Wolverines in fits for the majority of that game.

While it paid off in the end, there were moments when the Spiders exploited UVA for being over-aggressive. Whether it was an unnecessary double team on a dodger who wasn’t much of a threat, a reckless foul that put Richmond a man up, or unwisely hunting takeaway checks, Virginia repeatedly gave the Spiders opportunities.

There will be times when the ‘Hoos have to take their medicine. That’s the reality of committing to being aggressive on the ride and trying to force even in settled defense. Yet the silly late hit penalties underscore the defense’s collective inexperience, and the way that Richmond was able to counter Virginia’s rush to double highlights the defense’s room for growth this season. The pieces are there, and the potential is high. It’s just about putting them together.

Kevin Cassese has brought his own flair as UVA’s offensive coordinator

Whether it’s been via a three-man weave, carefully crafted ATOs, a higher emphasis on dodging from up top, or the hidden ball trick that Virginia scored off to open the fourth quarter against Richmond, new associate head coach and offensive coordinator Kevin Cassese has already made his mark as the newest addition to Lars Tiffany’s coaching staff.

The departure of Sean Kirwan to Dartmouth was an inevitable loss considering his tactical genius and the program’s success with him as the OC. But the Cassese hire immediately filled Kirwan’s massive shoes. It comes as no surprise that the former Duke Blue Devil is proving both his tactical expertise and flair for the dramatic as the orchestrator of UVA’s talented offense.

This Saturday’s matchup against Ohio State will be a stiff test for Cassese and his offense. For now, though, all signs point to the Wahoo attack being as tactically dangerous as it’s ever been.