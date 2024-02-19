Three takeaways from UVA women’s basketball’s loss to No. 19 Syracuse

The Virginia Cavaliers’ (12-13, 4-10 ACC) strong fourth quarter wasn’t enough to overcome a big first-half deficit on Sunday afternoon inside John Paul Jones Arena, as they fell to No. 19 Syracuse 85-79.

Sunday’s loss snapped Virginia’s two-game winning streak, their first in ACC play since February of 2022. Here are three takeaways from the loss to the Orange.

The Orange shot the lights out

The ‘Hoos certainly didn’t play their best basketball on Sunday (especially not in the first half), but it’s tough to win any game when your opponent goes 12-of-20 from beyond the arc as Syracuse did yesterday.

The Orange’s Dyaisha Fair (the ACC’s third-leading scorer as of Sunday morning) and Georgia Woolley did most of Syracuse’s damage from deep, combining to hit 9-of-16 three-point attempts, most of which coming in backbreaking fashion just as the ‘Hoos were getting themselves back in the game.

Fair was especially lethal, finishing with 33 points (13-23 FG, 5-10 3PT) and 5 assists while playing the entire 40 minutes. The ‘Hoos threw several different defensive looks and matchups at her, but Fair, a member of the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, was relentless, especially down the stretch. She poured in 11 points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back pull-up daggers in the final two minutes.

While Virginia made a valiant effort down the stretch, Fair and Woolley were ultimately just too much to handle as Syracuse dropped the ‘Hoos to 2-and-7 on the season against ranked foes.

Déjà vu all over again

Sunday’s contest followed a very familiar scripts for Virginia — the ‘Hoos got down big early, then came storming back with a huge fourth quarter performance, only to fall just short.

Against the Orange, Virginia found themselves in an 8-0 hole within the first two minutes before the Syracuse lead ballooned to 24-10 by the end of the opening period and 45-28 at the half. The ‘Hoos shot just 9-of-30 (30%) from the field and committed 10 turnovers in the first half as the Orange’s length and athleticism in their 3-2 zone flummoxed Virginia’s offense.

The ‘Hoos came out looking like an entirely different squad after the break, however, shooting 52.5% from the floor in the second half while committing just two turnovers and nearly doubling their scoring output (28 first-half points versus 51 in the second).

Virginia managed to chip away at the Syracuse lead in the third quarter, but it was a quick 6-0 run midway through the fourth quarter that really got the ‘Hoos back into the ballgame. After a Fair jumper, back-to-back layups by Camryn Taylor saw the ‘Hoos within four points at with 1:32 to play. The comeback effort would fall just short, though, as Fair went to work and the ‘Cuse iced the game at the free throw line, going a perfect 6-for-6 in the final minute.

The late offensive surge was a good sign, but once again, Sunday proved that you can’t win games in the ACC if you don’t play a full 40 minutes of solid basketball. Consistency was key in UVA’s two-game road winning streak last week, and with just four regular-season games to go, the ‘Hoos can’t afford any more slow starts.

Virginia’s ‘big three’ came to play

The ‘Hoos have struggled to find consistent offense across the board this season, but against the Orange all three of Virginia’s top leading scorers on the season — Kymora Johnson, Camryn Taylor, and Paris Clark — had big games.

Taylor led the way with 20 points (9-15 FG) and 8 rebounds while making her first start since returning from the left knee injury that kept her out of the lineup for four games.

For Johnson, it wasn’t the best shooting day (5-18 FG, 3-9 3PT), but the freshman point guard showed off her playmaking ability, racking up a career-high 10 assists and posting her first career double-double.

Perhaps the most significant development, though, was Paris Clark, who went for 16 points (7-11 FG) and came down with 7 rebounds. Clark has struggled with consistency this season but can be a huge scoring threat for the ‘Hoos when she’s in attack mode like she was all afternoon on Sunday.

Virginia’s defense didn’t do its part against the Orange, but when the ‘Hoos have all three of Taylor, Johnson, and Clark cooking, their offense is incredibly hard to contain. With Johnson’s playmaking, Clark’s ability to attack the rim, and Taylor as a force down low, Virginia’s ‘big three’ can play off one another very well and be a legitimate force down the stretch this season.