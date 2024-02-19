Three things to watch in Virginia’s rematch with Virginia Tech

Following the end of their eight game winning streak, it was important for Virginia Basketball to get back into the win column. Racking up wins is the way to make the NCAA and, of course, the way to advance.

Wake Forest is a very good team, ranked 26th on KenPom. Holding the to 47 points is impressive. But scoring just 49 is not. The Hoos were far from good in that game, and shooting under 10% from the FT line is unforgivable.

Virginia gets back to it quickly with a road game in Blacksburg against the Hokies. Virginia handled the Hokies at JPJ a month ago, winning 65-57 in a game that did not feel as close as the score indicates. Virginia led by double-digits much of the second half, and despite making a couple of runs, the Hokies were never able to make it a one possession game.

Here is our preview from that game. With that in mind, here’s 3 things to watch in this rematch.

Game Time: Monday, February 19, 7 PMEastern

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN

Three point shooting

With Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor, this is always going to be a heavy three point shooting team. They’ve gone even futher down that path this year, as they don’t really have much of a dribble drive attack, outside of Pedulla.

They have bigs that can score inside some, and they have shooters beyond the two big guns. In the first matchup, the Hokies attempted 30 treys and just 24 two-pointers.

This is Cattoor with the open jumper. McKneely just doesn’t close out. It’s a deep three, but obviously that’s in his range.

Virginia went the other way, shooting just 14 treys, but dominating inside with 36 points in the paint.

So obviously, we have seen this Virginia team win without the three ball. Virginia was just 4-14 against the Hokies and just 4-13 against Wake on Saturday. In those two games, Virginia combined to score 0.92 points per possession. Meanwhile, They shot 25 threes against Notre Dame, 18 against FSU.

In 6 losses, Virginia has attempted an average of 14 threes. In 20 wins, they’ve averaged 18.5 three point attempts. In just ACC play, it’s an average of 17 in wins and 13 in losses.

The only problem with this shot is that it isn’t a three pointer. McKneely was 0-2 from deep in this game and scored just 8 points. He needs to be better than that. He can shoot it over Cattoor, and he needs to look for this type of shot all game. But needs to be sure he’s behind the arc.

Let it fly, Hoos. Even Andrew Rohde, who is at just 28% from three on the season, but he’s made 35% over the past month.

Interior scoring

As mentioned, the Hoos won that first matchup by dominating inside. That was probably Jordan Minor’s best game, with 16 points in 26 minutes on just 8 FGA. He also held Virginia Tech’s Lynn Kidd to just 2 points in 16 minutes.

That is likely how the Hoos will attempt to win this road game. With size inside, and tight defense outside, the Hoos will attempt to control the paint and prevent the Tech shooters from going off.

Minor’s minutes have been down of late, though he played 19 against Wake. In those 19 minutes, Virginia was +6. In the 21 minutes he was on the bench, Virginia was -4. That’s a small sample size, of course.

We may think Minor’s presence is a bonus for the defense. And it is, against certain teams. Minor’s biggest impact is on the offense. Over the past 10 games, with Minor on the floor, the Hoos score 113 points per 100 possessions. That is an elite number. With Minor on the bench, that falls to 104 points per 100 possessions. They get more offensive rebounds, that’s a huge strength of Minor. But he’s really the only rim runner they have.

Minor had 3 or 4 dunks on similar plays just in this one game.

Virginia also shoots the ball better and it’s because of Minor’s screens. Here is an example.

You think Reece has enough space to get this shot off if that’s Jake Groves or Ryan Dunn setting a screen? Look how far Pedulla has to run around Minor to get a hand up on Reece’s shot. Reece isn’t the elite shooter that some other guys, and he needs a bit more space to get his shot up.

More Jordan Minor please, especially in this game.

Turnovers

Another way Virginia controlled that first matchup was by forcing turnovers. The Hokies had 15 turnovers, and the Hoos had 7. Both teams attempted 54 FGs, but Virginia had a 16-4 edge on FTA. Not something that is usually a big part of Virginia basketball these days, but getting to the line. That was part of a 16 point edge on points in the paint.

Those turnovers also lead to easy buckets, and Virginia needs those easy buckets to keep the offense afloat.

Turnovers can be a problem for the Hokies. They had 21 in an early season loss to a very good Auburn team, and they average almost 12 per game. But they had just 6 in a loss at UNC on Saturday, which was never close. Forcing turnovers is huge for the Wahoos and will be a huge key in this game.

Prediction

My heard says the Hoos, but I fear the Hokies take better care of the basketball this time out and knock down just enough shots to win.

Hokies 63, Hoos 60