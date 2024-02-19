UVA basketball drops out of AP Top 25 following uneven week

After an uneven week for the ‘Hoos featuring a double-digit loss to a hot-shooting Pitt squad and a nailbiting victory over Wake Forest at JPJ, the Virginia Cavaliers were the first team out of the Top 25 in this week’s AP Poll. Duke and North Carolina were the only two ACC teams to make the rankings, coming in at #8 and #10 respectively, while Pitt and Clemson also received votes.

NEW AP POLL!



1. UConn

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. Arizona

5. Tennessee

6. Iowa State

7. Marquette

8. Duke

9. Kansas

10. North Carolina — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 19, 2024

Virginia’s week in review

The Virginia Cavaliers entered the week with plenty of momentum, winners of eight straight and undefeated in their last 23 home games. However, a home game against a scorching hot Pitt team put an end to the good-vibes run: the Panthers picked on Virginia’s pick-and-roll coverages and spaced the floor to the tune of 14 made threes and an 11-point road win. For the second consecutive season, Pitt’s offensive style gave the pack line fits, and UVA’s offense stagnated down the stretch.

Virginia took advantage of an opportunity to right the ship at JPJ against Wake Forest, winning 49-47 in an ugly game to get back on track. The story of the game really should’ve been outstanding defense by the ‘Hoos — propelled by Ryan Dunn’s career best seven blocks, UVA limited Wake’s four offensive stars Boopie Miller, Hunter Sallis, Andrew Carr, and Cameron Hildreth to just 29 points on 30 shots; they entered the game averaging over 62 combined points per game. However, the shooting woes continued for Virginia and made the game far closer than it should have been: UVA finished an astonishing 9% from the free throw line (1-for-11) and missed their first ten attempts before a merciful make by Isaac McKneely with seven seconds remaining.

Emerging from two home games with a one-possession win and a double-digit loss didn’t do UVA’s underwhelming metrics any favors. Since February 12, the ‘Hoos have dropped nine spots in the NET to #41 and fallen out of the KenPom top 50. However, Virginia are still 9-1 in their last 10 conference games and firmly established in the current triumvirate atop the ACC. Just half a game back of Duke and one game behind North Carolina, UVA has every opportunity to win the ACC title again with victories over those two teams.

Other ACC schools receiving votes

#8 Duke

The Blue Devils moved up one spot after an undefeated week. Perpetually joined at the hip to North Carolina — the blue bloods rank 1st and 2nd in the ACC standings and 10th and 11th in KenPom, respectively — the Blue Devils are hitting their late-season stride and have outplayed their interstate rival as of late. Freshman stud Jared McCain, perhaps the most likable Duke player in years, shot the lights out at Florida State to the tune of 35 points and 8-11 beyond the arc. The ‘Hoos have the individual defenders to match Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski, but it’s Duke’s depth that could challenge UVA when the teams face off in Cameron on March 2.

#10 North Carolina

North Carolina slipped three spots after splitting a pair of games against Virginia Tech and Syracuse. Still the team to beat in the ACC, North Carolina have quietly entered a bit of a slump of late: they’re just 3-3 over the past three weeks, including two bad losses at Georgia Tech and against the Orange. The Syracuse loss was particularly painful, as Judah Mintz and JJ Starling absolutely picked apart the UNC defense late and got to the basket at will — Armando Bacot’s limitations defending in space combined with an unremarkable cohort of backcourt defenders make the Tar Heels vulnerable to teams who attack downhill. The ‘Hoos (and Reece Beekman in particular) should look to exploit that on Saturday at JPJ.

Pitt

Pitt received four votes and were the 12th team out of the poll after wins over Virginia and Louisville. After a horrible start to the year, Jeff Capel’s Panthers have turned it around and won seven of their last eight, including victories at Duke and Virginia. If they can keep up their hot shooting, it won’t be a surprise to see this Pitt team led by Blake Hinson in the tournament field.

Clemson

Clemson received three votes and were the 13th team out of the poll following a blowout win over Miami and one-point loss to NC State. It’s been a heartbreaking conference season for the Tigers: their last three losses were all by just one point, and their loss before that came in double overtime to Georgia Tech. Metrics and momentum strongly disagree on Brad Brownell’s squad, whose strong NET and KenPom rankings are bolstered by a great non-conference resume featuring a road win over Alabama but who also have gone just .500 in conference play.