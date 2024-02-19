How to watch UVA basketball vs Virginia Tech and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Hokies

How to watch

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Date: February 19th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Betting Line: VT -3.5

Pregame Content

Game Notes

Lastly, here are game notes from UVA:

All-Time vs. Virginia Tech

• Virginia is 98-59 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 23-33 mark in Blacksburg, in the series that dates to 1914-15.

• The teams split a two-game series last season.

• UVA is winless it its last three visits to Blacksburg and aims for its first win at Cassell Coliseum since Feb. 26, 2020.

• The Cavaliers are 3-2 in their last five games against the Hokies and 7-3 in their last 10.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 19-9 all-time vs. Virginia Tech.

Last Time vs. the Hokies

• Reece Beekman and Jordan Minor each scored 16 points to lead Virginia to a 65-57 win over Virginia Tech on Jan. 17.

• Minor recorded season highs in points (16), rebounds (5) and minutes (26) in his second consecutive start.

• Dante Harris returned to action with five points and five assists and helped limit the Hokies to 38.9 percent shooting.

• UVA shot 62.5 percent in the second half and owned a 36-20 advantage in points in the paint.

• Sean Pedulla led the Hokies with 18 points.

Last Time Out

• Reece Beekman scored 20 points and Isaac McKneely added 12 as No. 21 Virginia (20-6, 11-4) held off Wake Forest 49-47 in ACC action on Feb. 17 at John Paul Jones Arena.”

• Ryan Dunn blocked a career-high seven shots as UVA registered an ACC-high 13 rejections.

• Hunter Sallis scored 12 points for Wake Forest (16-9, 8-6 ACC) and Efton Reid added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

• UVA went 1 of 11 from the free throw line.