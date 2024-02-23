Three players, two matchups, and one prediction: UVA basketball hosts UNC

Following one of the more embarrassing losses in Virginia Cavaliers basketball history, which is saying something, the Hoos now get to face off against one of the teams directly ahead of them in the ACC standings.

This time, it’s the Tar Heels, at home, on national TV. Probably not going to be embarrassed at home, but this team has regressed a ton in the past two weeks. This team held Miami to 38 points and then went on the road and hung 80 on FSU. How does that same team lose by 35 to VT?

Game Time: Saturday, February 24, 4PM Eastern

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN

Three Players To Watch

Armando Bacot

Bacot is a two-time All-ACC player, who returned for his fifth season of college basketball. That’s kinda weird, but Bacot just doesn’t fit the mold of NBA big men right now. He’s a traditional big who doesn’t stretch the floor, and he isn’t a great rim protector. The NBA just doesn’t want that player. Bacot’s eligibility will end after this season, and he is not projected in the upcoming NBA draft.

But he’s a very good college player. He’s one of the best rebounders in the nation, he scores inside, gets to the line and converts, and blocks some shots. That’s a very good player.

Funny enough, Bacot has actually developed a face-up game. He has made 2 threes this year, more than his previous total of 1.

This isn’t a three because Bacot is on the line. He’s wide open. Bacot is so good inside, teams will give him that shot all day.

This is against a good defender in Duke’s Ryan Young. Jordan Minor is the best interior defender Virginia has, so expect him on Bacot a lot. Virginia will also bring double-teams at times, in order to make Bacot into a passer, which is not his strength.

RJ Davis

A top-50 recruit back in 2020, Davis hadn’t reached his potential after three seasons. He was good, just not great. Over his first three seasons, he shot 35% from deep. That’s fine, but Davis was supposed to be a knock down shooter, so expectations were higher. Through those first three seasons, Davis averaged 13 points per game. Again, that’s good…but not great.

This year, Davis is finally putting it together. His usage rate is up and he’s taking far more shots. Some of that is due to Caleb Love’s departure. Love took a lot of shots (and didn’t make many). Davis is getting those shots now and it’s benefitting the Heels. Davis is shooting 41% on threes this year, on almost 8 per game.

He’s also showing more off the dribble than he had in the past.

Davis will play some point guard, but he’s really a wing. UNC starting PG Elliott Cadeau is a freshman and isn’t much of a scoring threat at this point. So Reece Beekman will spend most of the game guarding Davis. That matchup is going to be huge. Davis is undersized and not a very good defender, so Reece can put up some numbers. Reece outplaying Davis will go a long way towards a win.

Harrison Ingram

The Heels bolstered last year’s returning lineup with a trio of transfers, including two from within the ACC (Cormac Ryan and Jae’Lyn Withers). But Ingram, from Stanford, has been the best of the bunch. By far.

Ingram is third on the team in scoring and second in FGA. He’s shooting over 40% from three on 4.5 attempts per game And he is averaging 9 rebounds per game.

Ingram came into the season a 31% career three point shooter, so this is somewhat unexpected. And it’s completely changed the outlook for UNC. Last year’s UNC team ranked 332nd nationally in three point shooting. And still managed the 51st best offense in the nation. This year’s team is 89th in three point shooting and boasts the 18th best offense (according to KenPom).

Ingram and Ryan Dunn will be matched up, and that’s a very interesting matchup. Ingram is a good defender, but Dunn is better. Except Dunn’s strength is on the interior and as a help defender. He’s also giving up 30 pounds to Ingram.

Makes you wonder if Virginia might go with their BIG lineup more in this game. With Dunn on the wing, next to two bigs. That puts more size up against the Heels’ bigs and also gives Dunn a matchup against Cormac Ryan that he can dominate.

Two Key Matchups

The paint

With Bacot and Ingram down low, UNC is one of the better rebounding teams in the nation. Virginia is not in that class…except maybe they are with Jordan Minor on the floor. In ACC games, with Minor on the floor, Virginia is in the 98th percentile nationally in defensive rebounding rate and 66th percentile in offensive rebounding rate. With Minor off the floor, the Hoos are in the 71st percentile in defensive rebounding and the 5th (very bad) percentile in offensive rebounding.

After coming in and helping to kick start the winning streak, Minor’s minutes have fluctuated quite a bit over the past two weeks. The past five games, Minor has averaged just 13 minutes per game. During those minutes, Virginia is +11 per 100 possessions. During Minor’s bench minutes (again over the past 5), the team is -14 per 100 possessions. Removing the Tech debacle, Virginia was +26 per 100 possessions with Minor on the floor over the four games leading up to Blacksburg. With Minor on the bench, the team was -1 per 100 possessions in those games.

They are going to need Minor in this game, or Bacot and company are going to dominate.

Pace

No surprise, but UNC is one of the fastest teams in the nation. They want to run, but even in the halfcourt, they always seem to be in a hurry. Defensively, they play really tight on the perimeter, but they don’t force turnovers. They also don’t give up many easy buckets.

This is Cadeau just going to the rack. It’s a nice move, but the ball never touched another player and the shot goes up with 22 left on the shot clock. That’s their game. Fast and high pressure.

One Prediction

Tony Bennett has largely dominated UNC lately, winning 9 of the past 12 including two wins and a loss last year. Will they be able to continue that trend against this talented UNC team?

Virginia has the 9th ranked defense in the nation, per KenPom. UNC is 10th. That’s the surprise for this team. They are better defensively than offensively. They play fast, but they take care of the basketball, they defend without fouling, and they control the paint. They have been far more consistent than Virginia, although they did lose on the road recently to both Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

It’s so hard to know what to expect from this Virginia team. The team we saw dominate Miami was not the same team we saw two weeks later against the Hokies. Let’s hope for the Miami team this time.

Prediction: Wahoos 65, Heels 60