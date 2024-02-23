Virginia kicked off its 2024 campaign last week with a series sweep over Hofstra, then followed that up with an impressive 8-0 win over the in-state rival Old Dominion Monarchs. Now they set their sights on the 2024 D1Baseball Jax College Baseball Classic, a three game series in Jacksonville, Florida with one game against each of No. 18 Iowa, Auburn, and Wichita State. Virginia will face Wichita State Friday, Iowa on Saturday, and wrap up the classic against Auburn on Sunday. Here’s three things we’ll be watching for this weekend.

Can Virginia pitching be better?

While a sweep over the Hofstra Pride was the outcome Cavalier fans were looking for, the pitching left major reasons for concern. Virginia fell behind early on Friday as Jack O’Connor gave up four runs (three earned) as the Pride staked a 4-1 lead. Then on Sunday, Jay Woolfolk stumbled out of the gate in the first start of his UVA career giving up six earned runs in just 2.0 innings of work. Control continued to be his bugaboo surrendering five walks to just three strikeouts. His time in the starting rotation may be short-lived. Coach Brian O’Connor has yet to name a Sunday starter and has even suggested Woolfolk may be moving back to the bullpen Friday and Saturday as needed. Evan Blanco was solid giving up just one run (unearned) in three innings of work. He’ll slide into the Friday role, though that may just be a matchup play allowing O’Connor to face Iowa.

As was the case last season, the Virginia hitters are good enough to carry this team, but the pitching remains the X-factor. In games where Cavalier bats go silent, the pitching has to be at least good enough to give the squad a chance. That wasn’t the case last weekend.

Virginia bats vs. Iowa pitching

While the ‘Hoos dodge Hawkeye ace Brody Brecht (No. 6 prospect for 2024 by D1Baseball), it only gets marginally easier as they look to face Marcus Morgan who checks in at 87 among top prospects for 2024. The Iowa righthander gave up only two hits in 5.2 innings of shutout ball in his first outing of 2024 following a 2023 season where the Morgan went 5-2 with a 3.72 and hitters only batting .174 against him. Beyond the stellar starting pitching the Hawkeye bullpen is equally as formidable giving up just three runs in 12 innings of work if you don’t count the six runs reliever Reece Beuter gave up in a single inning during Iowa’s loss to Lehigh.

On the flipside, the Virginia bats picked up right where they left off in 2023 with seven of eight Cavaliers who have played in all four games batting over .333. Virginia has scored 50 runs in those four games including a 21-spot against Hofstra on Saturday. Harrison Didawick is doing his best Jake Gelof impression already smacking three home runs while Griff O’Ferrall has answered questions about his lack of power last year by hitting two home runs already.

It will be strength on strength and a matchup to watch in the tournament’s marquee matchup.

Shockers and Tigers Offense

While Iowa is led by it’s stellar starting pitching, Wichita State and Auburn will hope to match the Cavaliers’ offensive firepower. Wichita State has scored 36 runs in three games while Auburn has scored 39 in four. Wichita State features four regulars batting over .300 paced by Ryan Callahan and Camden Johnson who are batting .538 and .533 respectively. Callahan leads the team in runs scored while Johnson is tied with Seth Stroh for the team lead in RBI with seven. Stroh also has one of the teams’ two home runs. The Tigers also boast four of their regulars batting over .300 led by Cooper Weiss and Chris Stanfield who are both batting .385. 2023 Freshman All-American Ike Irish is off to a hot start batting .333, leading the team with seven RBI and two home runs.

The Jax College Baseball Classic will be streamed by D1Baseball via their subscription service and you can listen to Friday’s game against Wichita State on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM). Friday’s first pitch is at 2 PM, while the games against Iowa and Auburn begin at 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday.