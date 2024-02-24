How to watch UVA basketball vs North Carolina and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina Tar Heels

How to watch

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 24th, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Betting Line: North Carolina -2.5

Game Notes

All-Time vs. North Carolina

• UVA is 62-134 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11.

• The Cavaliers went 2-1 vs. the Tar Heels last season, posting wins at home (65-58) and at the ACC Tournament (68-58) in Greensboro.

• UNC defeated the Cavaliers 71-63 at Smith Center.

• Virginia is 38-44 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in Charlottesville, including an 8-4 mark at JPJ.

• Bennett is 14-11 all-time vs. UNC, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.

Last Time vs. the Tar Heels

• No. 2 seed UVA (24-6) defeated No. 7 seed UNC (19-13) 68-59 win in ACC Tournament quarterfinal action March 9, 2023.

• Virginia shot 49 percent from the field, including 58 in the second half, and scored 28 points in the paint.

• UNC shot just 36 percent and only knocked down eight of its 27 attempts from behind the arc.

• Jayden Gardner (17 points, 10 rebounds), Reece Beekman (15 points, 5 assists, 5 steals) and Armaan Franklin (14 points, 6-13 FG) all scored in double figures for the Hoos.

• RJ Davis had a game-high 24 points for North Carolina.

Last Time Out

• Virginia Tech (15-11, 7-8 ACC) used a 20-0 first-half run en route to a 75-41 win over Virginia (20-7, 11-5 ACC) on Feb. 19 at Cassell Coliseum.

• Lynn Kidd led four Hokies in double figures with 14 points.

• Isaac McKneely led UVA with 11 points.

• Virginia Tech shot 50.9 percent (27 of 53) and out-rebounded UVA 32-28.

• The 34-point loss was UVA’s largest vs. Virginia Tech since a 35-point loss on Feb. 18, 1961 (105-70).

• The 34-point loss was UVA’s largest since a 35-point loss at Tennessee on Dec. 30, 2013 (87-52).