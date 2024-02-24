Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s deflating loss to North Carolina

The Virginia Cavaliers weren’t able to get right at home after a miserable 34-point loss to Virginia Tech earlier in the week, as UVA basketball fell 54-44 to the North Carolina Tar Heels thanks to their all-too-common offensive struggles and a big night for guard Cormac Ryan. Only two players reached double figures for the ‘Hoos, who shot below 28 percent from the field and made just two three-pointers. A late comeback effort cut the lead to five in the final minutes, but the Tar Heels regained their composure and salted away the game at the line to hand Virginia their third loss in four games.

Five takeaways following yet another loss for UVA basketball:

A nightmare first-half shooting performance doomed the ‘Hoos

You’d be hard-pressed to find an uglier half of offense than Virginia’s performance through the first 20 minutes at JPJ. Despite Armando Bacot’s early foul trouble limiting him to just seven minutes, the ‘Hoos found themselves unable to get to the basket and finish around the rim. And their ability to shoot from any distance beyond the free-throw line was totally nonexistent.

The Cavaliers made just five shots from the field: a pick-six Reece Beekman dunk, a Beekman layup, a Beekman jumper in the lane, a Buchanan dunk off Beekman’s assist, and a Jordan Minor putback layup. None of those shots came from any further away than a few feet from the hoop. Virginia shot 17 percent from the floor, 13 percent on layups, seven percent from the midrange, and zero percent from three. Virginia continued their recent trend of creating bad looks and totally lacked the shotmaking to bail themselves out.

Virginia didn’t finish the game much better. They ended up at 28 percent from the field, 14 percent (2-14) from beyond the arc and an underwhelming 67 percent from the line which included a big Jordan Minor miss late on the front end of a one-and-one which would’ve cut North Carolina’s lead to one possession. Minor led the team in scoring — partially a testament to his tenacious work on the offensive glass, but mostly a reflection of the inability of UVA’s typical offensive threats to get anything going. Reece Beekman scored just 10 points on 4-14 shooting and Isaac McKneely contributed just seven on his nine shots. That’s not a winning formula for this team.

Virginia’s starting five once again fell into a scoring slump

There are plenty of reasons for UVA’s recent offensive malaise, but the most obvious is that Virginia’s starting five is way too easy for opponents to defend. Right now, they’re essentially playing three non-shooters with Andrew Rohde’s lack of confidence outside and Ryan Dunn’s inability to develop a jump shot this season. It’s way too easy for opponents to pass off every screen on the perimeter, take away Reece Beekman’s driving lanes, and stay attached to Isaac McKneely without worrying about UVA’s other players hurting them.

The bench isn’t offering much in terms of offensive help right now, either. Jake Groves’s scorching hot outside shooting has cooled off a bit for two reasons: one, defenses are keying in on him, and two, Virginia’s started running him off screens and using Groves as a ball-handler instead of keeping him in his more natural role as a pick-and-pop big. He just isn’t the same shooter off the dribble; most big men aren’t. Dante Harris’s quickness hasn’t made up for his size in conference play, and he’s yet another unwilling shooter on the perimeter. And Taine Murray isn’t a bad role player, but his presence isn’t going to threaten a defense.

McKneely, too, has fallen into quite the funk for the Cavaliers as of late. It seemed like he’d started to turn a corner and figured out how to score despite heavy defensive attention with mid-season performances like his career high against Florida State. However, more well-drilled defenses have once again been able to negate McKneely’s catch-and-shoot opportunities — he’s attempted just 13 threes in his last three games, and made only three. Too often, UVA’s offense becomes totally dependent on Reece Beekman; the load they put on the fourth-year guard is too much for any player to handle.

Inability to score wasted an incredible defensive performance

A putrid offensive performance by the Cavaliers obscured the fact that Virginia’s defense looked plenty capable of slowing down one of the most potent offensive attacks in the country. They held the Tar Heels to just 54 points, a low mark of the season for a team which had scored fewer than 70 points just twice in their first 26 games. It felt like North Carolina spent almost the entire second half going one-on-one with UVA defenders, and the ability to take loaded teams totally out of their rhythm like that is one of the reasons Virginia fans have for optimism with this squad.

Reece Beekman did what he typically does and almost totally erased RJ Davis, North Carolina’s leading scorer for the season, from the game. Davis finished with 12 points, a number inflated by late free throws, on just 1 for 14 shooting from the field. A combination of foul trouble and Jordan Minor neutralized Armando Bacot — if the ACC runs through the veteran Tar Heel, he certainly didn’t show it, recording just 10 points in 26 minutes. And true freshman point guard Elliott Cadeau found himself lost among the length on the court, finishing with four points on 2-8 from the field.

Cormac Ryan was the only player for the Tar Heels able to get into a rhythm, and his hot shooting bailed North Carolina out of a few ugly offensive possessions. Ryan’s struggled for UNC this season and entered the game shooting below 32 percent from beyond the arc, but looked every bit of the sharpshooter he’d been at Notre Dame against the ‘Hoos. Ryan matched his career bests for both three-pointers made (six) and three-pointers attempted (11) and paced all scorers with 18 points. It’s hard not to wonder how Isaac McKneely would look if he played with the ultra-green-light Ryan seemed to have today.

Elijah Gertrude should be a regular part of the rotation

At the under-8 timeout with the Cavaliers shooting just 3 for 21 from the field and one for their last 18, Tony Bennett made a call to his deep bench and inserted true freshman Elijah Gertrude at guard alongside Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely. North Carolina’s offensive scouting report for Gertrude clearly seemed to be sagging off him to concede open shots and slow down his drives.

To an extent, it worked: Gertrude found himself wide open for three twice and bricked both attempts. However, he still managed to make a major impact on the game thanks to sheer athleticism. Gertrude’s bounciness on an offensive board drew a foul which sent him to the line, while a strong straight-line drive into a UNC defense surprised by his quickness earned two more free throw attempts. Defensively, his quick hands and quick feet have given opponents trouble every time he’s played this season; one swipe negated an open North Carolina layup and turned it into a transition chance going the other direction. And while Cormac Ryan got the best of him on one late-shot-clock three, Gertrude’s dogged off-ball pressure on UNC’s shooter drew an illegal screen call on RJ Davis.

By no means did Gertrude play a perfect game. His statline — six points on 1-7 shooting and 4-8 from the free-throw line — looks totally unimpressive at face value. However, putting him on the court gave the ‘Hoos a much-needed jolt of energy when they sorely needed it. With Dante Harris still unable to really find a rhythm as UVA’s first ball-handler off the bench, Gertrude’s ability to contribute with that athleticism every time he’s on the floor should make him at the very least a consistent part of the rotation for the Cavaliers moving forward. Whether he’s paired with Harris or Beekman, the true freshman is too good to not play a role in the stretch run.

UVA basketball is back on the NCAA Tournament bubble

Losing this game due to a collective offensive egg-laying hurts. It’s painful to lose a matchup against a good team where you win on the margins and create extra possessions — UVA snagged more offensive rebounds than the Tar Heels, forced more turnovers, and even had an equal number of free throw attempts to UNC before they started playing the foul game late. Those are categories UVA’s lost all season but managed to win today, and it amounted to nothing. In a vacuum, UNC’s one of the best teams in the country and losing to them won’t ruin Virginia’s season. However, this recent swoon does officially make it time to start worrying about the NCAA Tournament once again.

The Cavaliers are back in the bubble conversation, and will likely remain there barring an improbable victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium next Saturday (although the ‘Hoos in general and Reece Beekman in particular have proven an ability to hang with Duke in recent years). UVA’s lost three of their last four, including a home defeat to a Pitt team on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament right now and a 34-point road loss to Virginia Tech. And they’ll most likely be underdogs against Quinten Post and Boston College on Wednesday.

Their best wins to fall back on are a neutral-site win over Florida and a road victory at Clemson, two teams which should be in the field on Selection Sunday. The Cavaliers also have just one truly bad loss this year, a 76-54 drubbing at ACC bottom feeder Notre Dame. However, there are also very real holes in Virginia’s resume — most notably their poor performance in predictive metrics like KenPom, where Virginia was ranked 67th entering today’s game mostly because of a tendency to lose big when they do lose.

Two weeks ago at 19-5, 10-3 in the ACC, and half a game out of first place in the conference, everything was trending towards the Cavaliers easily securing an NCAA Tournament bid. Now, they’ll at the very least need to win the games they’re supposed to win and not flame out in their first game of the ACC Tournament. The odds are still in UVA’s favor, but it’s not a sure thing.