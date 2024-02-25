Five takeaways from UVA women’s basketball’s upset of No. 20 Louisville

The Virginia Cavaliers (14-13, 6-10 ACC) overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday afternoon inside the KFC Yum Center to pull off a huge 73-68 upset of No. 20 Louisville.

Here are five takeaways from the suddenly red-hot Cavaliers’ latest strong performance — one that snapped UVA’s 10-game losing streak against the Cardinals.

What a week for the ‘Hoos

Fresh off Thursday’s dominant 77-60 win over Miami inside JPJ, Virginia traveled to Louisville for what was their tenth matchup with a ranked opponent this season.

The ‘Hoos came out strong, hitting five of their first seven field goal attempts and later taking a six-point lead into the half. The Cardinals, however, outscored Virginia 28-15 in the third quarter and threatened to run away with the game as they grew their lead to nine early in the fourth quarter.

But Virginia would not be denied, answering Louisville’s big third quarter with a 15-to-1 run through the middle of the fourth quarter, and closing out the win with great offensive execution in the final minutes.

Sunday’s win was UVA’s third this season over a ranked opponent (along with victories at No. 15 FSU on Jan. 21 and vs. No. 20 UNC on Jan. 28), Virginia’s most in a season since 2008-09.

FINAL | @UVAWomensHoops 73, No. 20 Louisville 68



The 'Hoos used a huge fourth quarter comeback to earn their third win over a ranked opponent this season.



UVA has now won four of their last five games heading into the final week of the regular season — Corbin Lathrop (@corbinlathrop) February 25, 2024

The huge performance also continued a stretch of excellent recent play. Coach Mox’s squad has now won four of its last five games overall and extended its road winning streak to three games (their first in ACC play since the 2011-12 season).

Cam Taylor is a force

Virginia’s superstar forward proved once again that when the ‘Hoos feed her down the stretch, good things happen. Taylor finished with 22 points (9-14 FG), including nine in the fourth quarter that capped off her 15-point second half.

In addition to her scoring ability, Taylor is consistently the centerpiece of Virginia’s dominance on the glass. She only pulled down five rebounds on Sunday, but she came away with three pivotal offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter, leading to six second-chance points that helped spark the Cavaliers’ late surge.

The ‘Hoos are at their best offensively when Taylor is cooking inside as she was on Sunday, freeing up space for Kymora Johnson and Paris Clark to go to work from the perimeter. Virginia’s backcourt duo was in attack mode all afternoon, combining for 30 points to supplement Taylor’s work on the low block.

Virginia has learned how to finish

The ‘Hoos let several close games get away from them early on in conference play, but Virginia’s young squad has taken major strides and been at their best in the fourth quarter of games as of late.

After seeing their lead cut to three on Thursday, the ‘Hoos ended their contest against Miami on a 14-to-0 run, completely dismantling the Hurricanes in the final four minutes on both sides of the court.

And against the Cards on Sunday, Virginia was seemingly unphased after the game nearly got away from them in the third quarter. Behind Taylor’s dominance, the ‘Hoos went 8-of-14 (57.1%) from the floor and 8-of-11 from the free throw line in the final period.

It’s no surprise that Virginia’s three-game road winning streak has coincided with improved fourth-quarter execution. It takes a complete performance to win in a tough road environment, especially in the ACC, but the ‘Hoos seemed to have learned what it takes in the past couple weeks.

Jillian Brown is just the spark UVA needed

During Virginia’s lowest points earlier in conference play, Coach Mox was in constant search of a spark off the bench, and it looks like the ‘Hoos have found it in Jillian Brown.

Virginia’s do-it-all guard stuffed the stat sheet once again off the bench, finishing with 11 points (3-5 3PT), 6 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal while playing lockdown defense in 30 minutes of action. It’s the second-consecutive outing in which Brown has been a major factor after she had 10 points against Miami.

Another defensive stop leads to a 3 by JJ in transition!



We're rollin' now #GoHoos ⚔️ #GNSL pic.twitter.com/st1ZYO0IId — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) February 25, 2024

The junior transfer from Northwestern was a big contributor early in the season but hadn’t played much of a role in ACC play until this week. Brown, as she’s reminded everyone, brings a lot to the table. A willing defender and exceptional rebounder from the guard position, Brown does the dirty work that perfectly complements Virginia’s scorers. Her play has been a major factor in UVA’s back-to-back wins this week.

The ‘Hoos are rolling at the perfect time

Winners of four of their last five, Virginia now heads into the final week of the regular season with a ton of confidence. In what will be a pair of rematches, the ‘Hoos will travel to Durham on Thursday to face Duke before returning home to host No. 9 Virginia Tech on Sunday.

The Cavaliers’ recent success has put themselves in position to sneak into the top nine of the ACC standings (and earn a bye in the ACC Tournament) if things break the right way. The ‘Hoos are currently alone in tenth place and one game back of Miami (7-9 ACC), but they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hurricanes thanks to Thursday’s win.

No matter how things play out in these final seven days, the ‘Hoos will be a dangerous draw for any opponent in Greensboro. After all the ups and downs of conference play, Virginia is playing its best basketball of the season at just the right time and has the chance to truly make some magic as February comes to a close.