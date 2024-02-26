Five takeaways from UVA baseball’s undefeated weekend in Jacksonville

The Virginia Cavaliers baseball team remains undefeated with a 4-0 week. It started on Wednesday, when five UVA pitchers combined to shut out Old Dominion 8-0. The Cavaliers took that momentum into Jacksonville, mounting a walk-off extra innings 5-4 victory over Wichita State, a 12-9 win against #18 Iowa, and a 6-4 nail biter over Auburn.

The ‘Hoos moved up a spot in the D1Baseball poll to #13 as a result of this week. Here is what we are taking away:

The bats will give Virginia a chance in any game

The Cavaliers have among the most dangerous lineups in America, which is why although they fell behind at some point in six of their seven games, they all resulted in comeback wins. The Iowa game in particular was telling. Virginia found themselves down 6-0 after a single inning of play, and ended up exploding back to tie the game in the fourth. The ‘Hoos are currently hitting .350 as a team with 10 homers, amounting to an OPS of 1.023.

Multiple pitchers escape jams in key spots

As much credit as the hitting deserves, Virginia’s bullpen held the fort and allowed these comebacks to happen as well. Aidan Teel is the clear closer on the roster, adding another save to his portfolio, and totaling five strikeouts over three innings this weekend.

In the Auburn game, UVA’s pitching duo of Owen Coady and Kevin Jaxel had runners in scoring position virtually every inning but made big pitches when they needed to. The biggest play happened in a bases loaded spot when Henry Godbout had a sweet backhand glove flip to start an inning ending double play with the bases loaded.

With help from Angelo Tonas limiting damage in the seventh, Coady and Jaxel combined for just two earned runs over 6.1 innings, despite allowing a total of five hits and five walks.

The starting rotation remains a work in progress

Brian O’Connor adjusted the weekend rotation after just one underwhelming weekend, shifting Jack O’Connor into the Saturday role. O’Connor had an even worse outing, however, allowing eight runs, all earned, over three innings against Iowa. Walks are not the issue but O’Connor is simply not missing bats, even when he seemingly does locate a pitch well. We have to wonder if his stuff is not simply good enough for a premier role.

Meanwhile, Coady got promoted to the Sunday spot and similar to Evan Blanco’s performance on Friday, he was not dominant but effective enough. Look for Cullen McKay to get a promotion sooner rather than later if he replicates his 4.1 shutout inning performance over Old Dominion in the coming weeks.

I have no doubt that Coach O’Connor can piece together a makeshift plan to get enough outs each weekend, but someone needs to emerge as the ace to truly raise Virginia’s ceiling.

Jay Woolfolk provides huge innings out of the bullpen

After O’Connor imploded in the Iowa game, Woolfolk had arguably the best performance of his college baseball career, working a career-high 4.1 innings with zero earned runs allowed. His command was as good as it has been and the slider/sinker combo was getting swings and misses all evening. From a pure upside perspective, Woolfolk may be the best candidate to emerge into that Friday role over the course of the season. As of now, he still has a long way to go.

Henry Ford has another huge week in his rookie campaign

Ford has exploded onto the college scene from day one. To cap off a three hit night against Wichita State, he delivered the final blow, a walk-off double off the right center field wall.

Ford is now slashing .448/.543/.759 over his first 33 plate appearances, showcasing elite power and the ability to hit the ball to all fields. Virginia needed a slugger to replace Jake Gelof and Ford may very well be that guy.