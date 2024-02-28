COMMITMENT: UVA football lands #7 recruit in Virginia with 2025 cornerback Chris Spence

The Virginia Cavaliers football program picked up another offseason victory this morning by landing the commitment from the commonwealth’s seventh ranked player in cornerback Christopher Spence. A three star per 247Sports Composite, Spence picked the ‘Hoos over offers from Florida State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech, and others.

As the No. 34 ranked corner in the 2025 class, accounting for a rating of 89, Spence becomes the highest rated of the five players to make their commitment to Tony Elliott so far. He joins offensive linemen Grayson Reid and Jon Adair, quarterback Cole Geer, and another athlete from the commonwealth, Isaiah Robinson.

Again, the type of defensive back Virginia wants to bring into their program is clear, based on both their transfer portal acquisition and high school recruits. Spence fits this profile perfectly as someone who has length at 6-foot-3, can cover ground, and tackle in the open field. Some of his more impressive highlights actually come on the offensive side of the ball but there is a reason that these high profile schools wanted him as a corner at the net level. The bottom line is Spence is an athlete.

Not enough can be said about the importance of emphasizing recruiting your own state, especially one with as much talent as Virginia. That was never a priority in Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure and has become a prolonged issue. Even disregarding the Penn States and Clemsons that will always have a better pitch, it is important to be on par with Virginia Tech’s efforts.

Nearly one-third of Elliott’s 2024 class consists of players from the Commonwealth and between Robinson and now Spence, 2025 has plenty of promise. Of course, the picture will be clearer in the coming months but momentum is a very existent factor in the recruiting world.